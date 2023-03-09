The Hastings League of Women Voters program on education issues March 10 will go on without one of the scheduled presenters.
Due to a family health situation, state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil has had to cancel his plans to attend the noon gathering at the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St.
The other two presenters, Hastings Board of Education members Sharon Behl Brooks and Andrew McCarty, still will participate.
Brooks was elected to the school board after many years of work as a journalist and Hastings College professor. McCarty, a former teacher, was elected to the school board in November 2022.
Murman became chairman of the Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee in January.
Friday’s program is free and open to the public. Those attending are welcome to bring their own brown-bag lunch.
