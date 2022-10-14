Adams County is among 10 Nebraska counties with voter’s guides available as PDFs from links on the League of Women Voters Nebraska website.
Other counties with voter’s guides available include Buffalo, Cass, Dodge, Hall, Lancaster, Lincoln, Madison, Sarpy and Scotts Bluff counties at lwvnebraska.org.
Also, LWVNE’s nonpartisan, online voter’s guide — VOTE411.org — has been updated with information on candidates running for elected office at the city, county, district, state and federal levels in the Nov. 8 general election in all 93 Nebraska counties.
“With early mail-in voting under way in Nebraska, our volunteers worked hard to make sure that we had information available to voters in a timely manner,” said Walta Dodd of Omaha, who serves as co-director of Voter Services for the LWVNE with Claudia Stevenson of Ogallala. “In the spirit of empowering voters and defending democracy, the Voter Services team keenly realizes that representation matters, and an informed electorate is paramount when exercising one’s right to vote.”
Stevenson said the LWVNE Voter Services team of volunteers has spent more than 1,200 hours since the May primary election updating the online VOTE411.org platform and producing printable voting guides for 10 targeted counties for the general election.
More than 4,100 candidates are running for office in Nebraska in about 2,200 general election races at the local, county, district, state and federal levels. Of those, 625 had email addresses and were invited to participate in VOTE411.org.
To date, responses have been received from 194 candidates, a 31% response rate, and entered into the VOTE411.org platform. The names of all candidates, including those without responses, appear in the VOTE411.org platform.
Of the races entered into the VOTE411.org platform for the 2022 general election, at least one candidate in 122 races has responded to the invitation to participate. Those races with at least one candidate participating with background information and answers to questions posed by the LWVNE include Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 3; statewide races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor; and 19 of the 25 district races for the Nebraska Legislature.
Through VOTE411.org — which is available at https://www.vote411.org/ — voters can input their address to receive information on the candidates and initiatives that will appear on their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.
“The League of Women Voters aims to provide all voters with easily accessible, unbiased candidate information so they are able to make empowering decisions for themselves and their communities,” said Cynde Glismann, co-president of the LWVGO.
Candidates still can provide their background information and answer the questions posed by the LWVNE for the online VOTE411.org voter’s guide by emailing VoterServices@lwvnebraska.org.
Candidates not participating at this time can request to do so up until the Nov. 8 general election.
In addition to races for elected office that will appear on general election ballots in all 93 counties, the LWVNE’s Voter Services decided to add judicial offices for retention; candidates running by petition; and measures on sales taxes, use taxes, tax levies, economic development programs and abortion.
Currently in Nebraska, candidates aren’t invited to list their email address on the filing form to run for elected office. Without having email addresses for most candidates, LWVNE volunteers must spend hours mailing postcards, making phone calls and doing research online to find email addresses to invite candidates to participate in VOTE411org. In addition to not providing an email address, some candidates don’t provide a phone number and/or have no online presence.
“Every candidate that we cannot reach means that an opportunity is lost for that candidate to present their personal views to voters, without the filter of a national party,” Miller said. “I have heard over and over from voters that if they see that a candidate has not responded, they skip over that candidate and vote for a candidate who provided information.”
In the 2022 session, the Nebraska unicameral passed legislation — supported by the LWVNE — to include an optional field for an email address on the candidate filing form for elections after 2022. “We hope candidates will provide their email addresses so they may be more readily contacted to provide information on their platforms to voters in election years to come,” Dodd said.
“Despite the challenges posed in contacting candidates running for office in 2022, the LWVNE remains dedicated to providing nonpartisan information for voters,” Stevenson said. “Through VOTE411.org, voters are more informed before reaching the voting booth or filling out their ballot at home. We appreciate the candidates who took the time to participate in our 2022 nonpartisan voter’s guide.”
