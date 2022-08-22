alyssa mock

Building moving elevators or rotating propellors using Legos with her father led Hastings native Alyssa Mock to international accolades for her pioneering work measuring thin films of metals such as those used in semiconductors or solar cells.

“My dad used to make these incredible things,” Mock said. “He would make them with regular blocks, before they started making kits for them. He would engineer these things creatively. I wanted to do that and design stuff like he would do.”

