Building moving elevators or rotating propellors using Legos with her father led Hastings native Alyssa Mock to international accolades for her pioneering work measuring thin films of metals such as those used in semiconductors or solar cells.
“My dad used to make these incredible things,” Mock said. “He would make them with regular blocks, before they started making kits for them. He would engineer these things creatively. I wanted to do that and design stuff like he would do.”
Those projects fostered Mock’s desire to explore the field of engineering.
Another nudge in that direction came from Vincent Pelster, a teacher at St. Cecilia High School who pushed her to take more challenging classes to hone her skills.
By the time the 33-year-old daughter of Mark and Pam Koch graduated from St. Cecelia, she had decided to pursue mechanical engineering at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in that field, but swapped to electrical engineering for her master’s degree. She wasn’t as happy with mechanical engineering and was looking for a change.
“It was a much better fit,” she said. “I liked it almost immediately.”
Mock decided to make the switch during an internship with J.A. Woollam in Lincoln, a company focused on the advancement of spectroscopic ellipsometry.
Spectroscopic ellipsometry is a non-destructive technique for determining the properties of thin films, such as those used to create semiconductor devices, displays, solar cells, data storage, optical coatings, biological and medical coatings, and more.
“It’s a very niche part of ellipsometry, but it's growing,” Mock said.
She started a career in spectroscopic ellipsometry and is now an assistant professor at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Mock was one of two winners of the prestigious Paul Drude Award at the Ninth International Conference on Spectroscopic Ellipsometry, according to the ICSE website.
The award honors the memory of physicist Paul Karl Ludwig Drude (1863-1906), a pioneer of ellipsometry, and given to young scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the development and application of spectroscopic ellipsometry.
Mock received the award for her pioneering work on generalized ellipsometric analysis of ultra-wide bandgap metal oxides with low-crystal symmetry.
She also worked to uncover the stress and strain relationships within low symmetry materials to provide a pathway to use ellipsometry in understanding of how these low symmetry materials behave under the influence of perturbations due to strain or stress.
“It was pretty unexpected,” she said.
The other winner this year was Honggang Gu, an assistant professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, who contributed to the development of advanced Mueller matrix ellipsometry and pioneered explorations to promote the application of spectroscopic ellipsometry in emerging two-dimensional materials and organic semiconductors.
The conference is held every three years, and Mock has attended the last three over nine years' time. Mock said it’s a great way for scientists in the field to form partnerships and collaborations to find ways to improve their own work.
She said the field is becoming more important as new materials are being developed for use in semiconductors and other electronic devices.
“The more we understand about these materials, the better our devices can be,” she said. “There are lots of ways to look at materials but ellipsometry is non-destructive and not going to hurt any of the materials.”
Now, Mock wants to instill the same interest in the field into other women.
She has noticed that the field is mostly studied by men and would like to recruit women into the fold. To that end, she is working to bring female engineers to Weber State University.
“One of the most things I was interested in at Weber was female recruiting,” she said. “We put together a proposal to fund research students with the goal of teaching them to teach other students.”
