As alumna Chelsea LeMar sees it, all roads lead to Hastings College.
LeMar, a 2007 HC graduate and master’s degree holder from London School of Economics, assumed the reins as executive director of the Hastings College Foundation in late January following a 10-month run as the foundation’s associate vice president.
She takes over for Gary Freeman, who vacated the role in June of last year to accept a position with the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation in Omaha.
“I’m really passionate about Hastings College,” LeMar said. “I love the place. Most alums I talk to have the same sentiment.
“The experience here is just incredible. I think back on a lot of points in my life and can draw the line back to HC and how beneficial it was for me to go here. This school really supported and impacted me so much.”
LeMar, the former executive director for six chapters of Professional Women in Construction Association based in New York City, has a background in politics as an appointee with the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington.
That past work history seems to align well with her new position as she lobbies to keep Hastings College financially stable going forward.
Her primary duties include fundraising, advancement and alumni relations activities.
“I view the foundation as the long-term financial arm of the college, so a lot of my strategy will focus on the endowment and how we grow that,” she said. “I’m interested in creating more funds that cover the operating side of the college. I really see my job as (figuring out) how we get to the next place and what is the financial backing needed to make sure we’re keeping up with the trends in higher education.”
Although her office is based in Omaha, LeMar plans to spend at least half her working time in Hastings as she looks to maintain a homefront presence while working alongside HC Executive President Rich Lloyd.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Rich and the leadership team,” she said. “I want to be aligned with the college so when we set up our strategies for fundraising, we’ll all know what’s going on. As the new leader, I feel it’s important to create a culture where I can be in the office (in Hastings).
“I believe in strong leadership and believe the college is set up right now to provide that leadership. All of the passion and engagement from staff for what’s next at the college is really inspiring to me. To see that engagement and that people care has been nice to be part of.”
Her 10-month stint with the foundation prior to her hiring as executive director already is paying dividends through friendships forged both personally and professionally, LeMar said.
“Coming from New York, I feel like I’m in a movie coming out the other end,” she said. “Hastings is a really strong community, very friendly. I have a lot of friends now. People are engaged in what’s going in this community, and there’s a lot going on.”
With five- and 10-year plans already percolating in her mind, LeMar envisions grand planning for the college’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2032. In the meantime, she’ll continue to focus on ways of financing comprehensive facility and academic programing upgrades to keep HC aligned on the cutting edge of academic excellence. To that end, plans for a capital campaign eventually will figure into her long-term planning strategy.
“I’m looking at some version of a capital campaign in the next five years or sooner,” she said. “What that looks like will be determined in the minds of everyone in the college. It will be pretty comprehensive.
“I’m really focused on bringing that energy from all these networks back to the college through networking and building relationships. I enjoy bringing people together, and if I am mission driven, the revenue will come. I believe we can bring people around and like the alignment of people around me because that idea is meaningful to them.”
Foundation board chair Kim Dinsdale believes LeMar’s education, experience and knowledge of the college make her an ideal fit for her new role.
“Chelsea’s love of her alma mater and her desire to assist in its future growth is apparent,” Dinsdale said. “The foundation search committee was impressed with her strategic planning experience and her belief that a mission-driven approach is key to maintaining and building relationships and support.”
