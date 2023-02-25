Story Highlights

Chelsea LeMar takes over for Gary Freeman, who vacated the role in June of last year to accept a position with the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation in Omaha.

“I’m really passionate about Hastings College,” LeMar said. “I love the place. Most alums I talk to have the same sentiment.

“The experience here is just incredible. I think back on a lot of points in my life and can draw the line back to HC and how beneficial it was for me to go here. This school really supported and impacted me so much.”

LeMar, the former executive director for six chapters of Professional Women in Construction Association based in New York City, has a background in politics as an appointee with the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington.

That past work history seems to align well with her new position as she lobbies to keep Hastings College financially stable going forward.

Her primary duties include fundraising, advancement and alumni relations activities.

As alumna Chelsea LeMar sees it, all roads lead to Hastings College.

LeMar, a 2007 HC graduate and master’s degree holder from London School of Economics, assumed the reins as executive director of the Hastings College Foundation in late January following a 10-month run as the foundation’s associate vice president.

0
0
0
0
0