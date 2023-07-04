Aidan Leonard of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Leonard, the son of Mark Leonard, has been involved in scouting organizations since 2013 and is a member of BSA Scouts Troop No. 207. He has earned 32 merit badges.
He is a junior at Hastings High School.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA.
Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, built an outdoor gathering area including benches and a fire ring at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
