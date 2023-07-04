Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.