The Hastings Public Library has eliminated daily fines for overdue materials.
The change went into effect Monday.
The library is one of many around the United States taking steps like this to reduce economic barriers to libraries and their services. The change also will allow staff to regain valuable time that they were using applying, collecting and managing dues.
“As with many library practices, sometimes the reasons we do things no longer fit our current community needs and we have to evaluate why we do something. Library fines is one important question that libraries all across the country are questioning,” Library Director Amy Hafer said. “If it negatively affects a portion of our community that needs the library the most, is it still a practice the library must hold onto? In our case, the benefit of removing the barrier to access far outweighs the monetary benefit to the library.”
According to the American Library Association, evidence suggests that eliminating fines increases the number of library users and library usage overall. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic gave HPL a chance to test run the policy, and an unofficial fine-free policy had been in effect since 2020. With patrons already benefiting from a fine-free library, it made sense to adopt the policy officially going forward.
The amount of money collected from fines was a small portion of the Hastings Public Library’s and city’s revenue stream, and was consistently declining each year.
Under the new policy, patrons will receive a total of four messages regarding overdue items. Patrons with items long overdue eventually may be required to return old materials before checking out new ones. As long as materials eventually are brought back to the library, replacement costs won’t be charged. Some fees still apply for damaged or permanently lost items.
As word spreads about the library’s new policy, HPL hopes that community members who were formerly worried or stressed about fees now will choose to use the library and the wealth of resources that it provides.
“As with any change in library policy and procedure, going fine free at HPL will require adaptability,” Circulation Coordinator Joseph Chapman said.
“We have to be ready for the exceptions and unique events that will take place while showcasing the increased accessibility and ultimately positive nature of this change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.