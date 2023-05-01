Parents and caregivers are a child’s first teachers and one of the easiest ways for young kids to learn is through being read to.
That’s why the Hastings Public Library recently launched its 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program as a way to build literacy among area youth.
“You don’t have to wait for your child to read for them to fall in love with books and story telling,” said HPL director Amy Dissmeyer. “We want parents to teach their children an appreciation for books and a love of reading because that builds a lifelong love of literacy and helps with academic success.”
The library hosted its first 1000 Books Before Kindergarten graduate for its first group of students to complete the program.
These 11 students — eight of them attended Saturday’s ceremony — completed the program before it was relaunched in February.
“We had 1000 Books Before Kindergarten before but it was a very passive program where it really wasn’t publicized,” said librarian Sam Rundle. “Families had to stumble upon it. With early literacy being key to development for anyone, we wanted to make it a front and center program.”
With the new program, parents can sign up online or in person at the library. Each enrolled child will receive a tote bag, their first book and a form that can be used to log the books that are read.
However, the focus is on the online recording program Beanstack on the HPL website. The parent will create a login and then record on the site every book read to the child.
For each 50 books read, Rundle said the library will gift them a new book.
For every 100 books read, the child will receive a button. And throughout the duration of the program, the child will earn gift cards that can be used for anything from buying a meal so the family has more time in an evening to read to just buying more books.
The goal of the program, Rundle said, is for parents and caregivers to expose children to reading as many books as possible.
And that can mean the child is read 1000 books or there could be one favorite book that is read 100 times counting 100 times toward that 1000 book goal.
“We understand you might read “The Cat in the Hat” 100 times and that counts 100 times,” Dissmeyer said. “Repetition is good for kids. That is how you build sound recognition, letter and word recognition. That is how you learn to read.”
All of the book logging is done on the honor system through either the paper recording system or Beanstack on the HPL website. The parent can log the number of books and if preferred the title and author of the book.
For parents of the graduates honored Saturday, all of the recording was done on paper but the concept of reading to their kids was the same.
“You just read books to your kids. There are so many good things about reading books,” said parent Beth Jabs. “The bonding time is great. Opening their minds to so many good things in books. It’s building vocabulary and literacy.”
As a parent of three and a major library supporter, Jabs said they typically check out 30 books a week.
“We read a ton of books so it wasn’t a stretch,” she said of meeting that 1000 Books Before Kindergarten goal.
Jabs’ graduate Julia is now 7 years old and loves reading. Her favorite books to read on her own are the “Nate the Great” mystery series.
When asked what she loves about reading, she said the snuggles with mom are great.
“It’s cozy,” she said.
“It’s nice to snuggle in and read with one on each side,” Jabs said of her kids.
Julia was one of eight graduates to receive her certificate of completion and a button naming her as a graduate.
Each graduate also had a leaf engraved with his or her name and the year installed on the tree the library’s children’s area on the second floor. The tree will be the home of leaves for all children who complete the program going forward.
Rundle said there are currently 93 children enrolled in the program and she plans to host many more graduation ceremony and install many more leaves in the future.
“We want to grow as many lifelong learners as we possibly can,” she said.
The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program is one of the 108 organizations and projects taking part in this year’s Give Hastings Day, an annual fundraising program that encourages community members to support local programming.
Donations are being accepted now through May 4. For more information or to give, visit, givehastings.org.
For more information on the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, visit www.cityofhastings.org/departments/library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.