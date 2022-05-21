The Hastings Public Library summer reading program casts off Monday afternoon.
Summer reading program tracking runs June 1 to July 31, but the kickoff event will be 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities,” so the kickoff event is called “Be a Bookaneer” and includes magic, juggling and storytelling with pirate Captain Kid.
“It’s like a great big party,” said Samantha Rundle, programming librarian.
The kickoff is like a pep rally for the summer reading program. Library staff members will be on hand to help program participants register either with the app Beanstack tracker or on paper to record their progress.
Library staff members have had a lot of fun preparing for “Oceans of Possibilities,” decorating whatever they can find to decorate.
There have been a lot of water and pirate puns in the library’s marketing.
“It’s an awesome theme, and it’s an awesome program,” Rundle said. “I’m super excited about this one just because it is an ocean of possibilities. There’s so many different themes that are running through this this year, so it will be very fun.”
The program includes nine reading challenges and nine learning challenges that are ocean-themed.
“We’re trying to incorporate as much as we can about making things in the Pixlab, just incorporating everything we can into making it a good program,” she said.
Participants get a ticket for each challenge completed that can be entered into drawings for specific prizes. Prizes are available for each age group.
While the summer reading concludes July 31, participants have until Aug. 6 to finish everything.
“We hope we get people excited to come up to the library,” Rundle said.
