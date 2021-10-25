When the Hastings Public Library reopened after a major renovation four years ago, it did so with a commitment to providing something for everyone.
The versatile and complete nature of the library was on display Saturday during the fall showcase.
Promoting the library through an event like a fall showcase was the suggestion of Ross Struss, who joined the library board of trustees over the summer.
“I’m always thrilled when a board member has a great idea for something the library can do to promote ourselves out into the community,” Library Director Amy Hafer said. “It was great. He had the idea to showcase what we have to offer to the community because a lot of people, after COVID, have maybe taken a step back from what the library has to offer. Being able to come back in person and see all of the opportunities here was a great idea.”
Festivities began at 10 a.m. with a story time with local author Casey Martin and continued until 4 p.m., with other activities including brunch with the library board of trustees, PIXLab demonstrations, teen versus tween STEM challenge and prize drawings.
Characters Pete the Cat plus Elephant & Piggie also made an appearance.
Martin is a sixth-grade science teacher at Hastings Middle School.
He read his two books: “The Color of Our Shadows” and “Why Can’t You See It?”
He does readings like this whenever possible.
“I was really excited about doing this one here in the library as far as the fall showcase,” he said.
All of his books deal with diversity and individuality.
After reading “The Color of Our Shadows,” Martin led his young audience in painting fall pictures with watercolors.
“That’s what we try to get the kids to recognize — their own individual beauty, style and grace.”
After reading “Why Can’t You See It?” he led audience members in making bracelets.
Martin liked being part of the fall showcase.
“This is great for the community of Hastings, for both kids and families to have a place to come and enjoy books, but all the variety of things they have here,” he said. “Since they’ve redone it’s just an amazing place to be and go and spend time with your family and not feel like it’s just books. There’s so many other things going on.”
He has a third book coming out in January 2022. The story is set in Malta, where Martin’s family lived previously.
His family moved to Hastings for his wife Jamie’s job in the teacher education program at Hastings College after living abroad.
Kennedy Kegley, 8, of Hastings was in attendance for Martin’s reading. Kennedy helped Martin read “Why Can’t You See It?”
“It was nice. I really liked it,” she said. “I liked the colors and stuff.”
Hafer said library staff members did a great job putting together a day of activities with something for everyone.
“It’s just a great opportunity to have something for everyone at the library,” she said. “That’s really what we want to remind everybody, is that there is something no matter what your age is and what your interest is. There’s something for everyone at the library.”
Struss said public outreach is big for the library.
“Like Amy said, going back to before COVID there’s a certain assumption people know what you do here,” Struss said. “Then there was this long pause where people didn’t want to come out, or whatever the case may be. So now it’s starting that reconnecting and getting people to come out to see what we have to offer as a public service.”
The stereotype of a library is that it is just a building filled with books. Library staff and board members want the public to know that isn’t the case.
“Especially for Hastings Public Library,” Struss said. “It’s not just a place for kids, either. If you want to find information, if you want to make something, if you want to pick up a tax form at tax season, this is that central point where you can come and get what you need to help you do whatever it is that you want to do, regardless of your age, your economic status or anything. This is open to everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.