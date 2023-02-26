Looking back over the past year, Chief Brad Starling said Hastings Fire and Rescue has been taking heat in the community for recent fire safety inspections but those efforts make fires less likely to occur.
“It’s increasing safety of the community through prevention efforts,” he said.
Hastings Fire and Rescue is tasked with enforcing the city codes as applicable to the fire department, mainly with life safety inspections for new and renovated structures. The department also investigates fire code complaints made in the city.
While the person in the fire marshal position is new to the department, the job responsibilities are not.
Starling said the position formerly was known as fire prevention officer and had the same responsibilities to public safety through enforcing fire codes and reviewing projects for safety concerns.
Even though those life safety inspections weren’t always the highest priority, he said, it’s important to prevent issues from coming up later. Inspections aren’t intended to be a hindrance to development, but to stop problems in the future and keep the department’s call volume at an appropriate level.
With the level of growth seen in the city recently, Starling said, it’s important to make sure construction is done in the safest way possible.
“If we can prevent a fire from occurring, it’s a lot cheaper than putting out a fire,” he said.
Along with inspections, the department saw a renovation of the sleeping quarters for firefighters at Station 1. The area now provides individual sleeping areas, which helps employees working two or three shifts in a row.
“We want to give all our employees the resources they need to be sure they are getting the appropriate rest,” he said. “When they get called at 3 a.m., you want someone who is fully refreshed.”
The largest incident of 2022 was the fire that destroyed the Bert’s Pharmacy building downtown. While it’s sad to lose the building, Starling said, the fire control efforts successfully prevented the blaze from spreading past one building.
“It could have been a lot more damaging,” he said.
To better prepare for fires in commercial buildings, the department has taken the opportunity to train inside the site of the former Theis Auto Care service station at 302 N. Denver Ave.
The building was purchased by the Hastings Public Library Foundation and gifted to the city to be demolished and redeveloped for outdoor programming for the Hastings Public Library.
“It’s an excellent opportunity because it’s a commercial structure,” Starling said. “Being able to train on it was a big deal.”
The fire department doesn’t have a formal training facility in town and has to rely on other options such as structures that are to be demolished. Not all buildings will work, though, because the structure must be safe for people to be inside.
To that end, he said, the department is working on putting together a plan for the possibility of a training facility in five years or so.
But first, the department will be looking to fill three responder positions recently added to the roster. Looking at the volume of calls and response times, Starling said the number of calls per responder showed the department was short-staffed.
“Our firefighters are running upwards of the busiest agencies,” he said. “The work load is getting to the point where they can’t keep up with it.”
Starling is thankful to the council and citizens for adding the three new positions, which will allow an additional unit to be put into service during times when call volume is up.
“We’ve had great support from our community on allowing us to do that,” he said. “We just want to continue to increase the level of service to the community and increase the safety of our responders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.