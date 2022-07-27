At the end of an operating season complicated by staffing shortages, Hastings’ Aquacourt Water Park will be closing for the year early as lifeguards head back to school and college.
The city Parks & Recreation Department announced Wednesday that the last day of the season at Aquacourt will be Aug. 7 — a week earlier than originally planned.
Aquacourt, 2200 W. Third St., normally is open through mid-August, often just before school starts. This year, students at Hastings’ local schools head back to class Aug. 16 or 17.
“A shortage of lifeguards has presented a challenge throughout the summer,” Parks & Rec announced in a Facebook post. “Additionally, a survey of Aquacourt staff members indicated limited availability after Aug. 7.”
It’s not unusual for Aqucourt to operate with limited staffing in the final week or two of the swimming season, as college students prepare to leave town for the fall semester and high school students get busy with fall sports practices and other activities. To allow for this, the management often closes the lazy river, wave pool or both so lifeguards on duty can concentrate on keeping the main pool open.
This year, however, closing off areas within the water park has been a frequent occurrence even in the heart of the summer, even as the lifeguards on duty have worked long hours to keep the facility open.
Through Aug. 7, regular hours at Aquacourt will remain noon to 8 p.m. seven days per week. Daily updates will continue to be posted on the Hastings Aquacourt Facebook page. Facility status also is updated daily at 402-463-1016.
Aquacourt is planning its annual Doggie Paddle event for Aug. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. A charge of $5 per dog will apply, and the dogs must be accompanied by an owner age 16 or older.
