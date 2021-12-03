Angie Riley became a paraeducator because she felt the need to change lives — her life and those of her students.
Riley, who works in the special education classroom at Lincoln Elementary School, was honored during a conference on Nov. 9 as the Nebraska Department of Education Elementary Paraeducator of the Year.
Even the nomination came as a shock to Riley.
Riley said as a paraeducator she can change lives and teach life lessons and core subjects.
“Whatever type of student I have, I’m going to do my best for that student,” she said.
She has worked as a paraeducator for 29 years — 21 in Texas followed by eight in Nebraska.
Riley moved to Hastings for her husband Richard’s job at Nebraska Prime. Richard now works in the human resources office for Open Range Beef in Gordon.
The couple has two adult daughters
Riley was a stay-at-home mom. When her youngest daughter went into kindergarten Riley started as a parent volunteer in 1992.
She saw students and teachers both struggling, needing extra help.
“I thought, ‘I can do that,’ ” she said.
She translates for parent-teacher conferences and Individualized Education Plan meetings.
“I’m always willing and wanting to help because when I was growing up my parents didn’t have all that help,” she said. “Mostly it’s that I feel like I have a purpose doing the job that I do, helping students, helping others.”
Riley grew up in Farwell, Texas, with a graduating class of around 30.
Teachers taught her English.
“That’s really when I decided I want to help others when they struggle, whether it’s language barrier or having a difficult time learning, reading, comprehending,” she said.
Riley previously worked at Hastings Middle School. For the last three years she has worked in Nate Story’s classroom in Lincoln Elementary.
“She is one of the most selfless, hardworking and committed and dedicated individuals you will ever find,” Story said.
They teach the individual skills development program. It’s a classroom for students with behavioral and learning needs.
“It’s not an easy job for anyone to do,” Story said. “We get hit, punched, spit on daily. Angie comes to work every single day ready to take on a challenge and ready to help students and make a difference in their lives. Just her demeanor, how she carries herself, the passion she puts into it and the way she’s always looking to help anyone whether it’s a student or staff member, anytime, is just a blessing.”
He and Lincoln Elementary Principal Cara Beckenhauer nominated Riley for the honor.
“I think everybody on the staff is excited because we have amazing staff here,” Beckenhauer said. “Every single person who works in this building is here for the right reason, and they work so hard. If we could give them all awards we would, but they love to cheer each other on.”
Beckenhauer said Riley’s dedication to seeing the students succeed makes her an effective paraeducator.
“She works with them in such a calm, compassionate manner,” she said. “They know that she cares about them, so they are willing to work for her.”
Beckenhauer received an email informing her that Riley was a finalist.
The finalists had the opportunity to go to the conference in Kearney or attend by Zoom.
“When we saw Angie was a finalist and even though there were multiple finalists, we decided as a school, my principal, Angie and I, we said, ‘We would like you to go, just to represent us,’ ” Story said.
He and Beckenhauer were part of a group that also included Story’s students who watched the award ceremony by Zoom in the classroom.
“It was really, really cool to share in that moment with our class and the kids that she works with daily,” he said.
The classroom has nine K-5 students.
“When they heard Mrs. Riley’s name they knew it was a big deal because everyone else on the screen was clapping,” Story said. “They just started yelling ‘Go Mrs. Riley’ and jumping up and down and stuff. They were just so happy for her. I think that shows how much of an impact she makes on these kids because they were so excited for her because of how excited she is for them.”
He felt an overwhelming sense of pride, not for himself but for Lincoln Elementary and even more for Riley herself.
“She is so selfless, and the fact she was recognized by the state of Nebraska, to have someone represent Lincoln Elementary in such a large capacity, just the pride that I had for Lincoln Elementary and my staff with Angie, it was just truly phenomenal and special and one of those things you don’t forget,” he said.
