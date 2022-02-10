With campaign priorities such as tax system reform, education funding and economic development, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom sees someone like-minded in Dave Rippe.
Lindstrom, who represents northwest Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature, is set to announce Thursday that Dave Rippe of Hastings, former director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, is his choice for lieutenant governor and running mate in the race for governor.
Lindstrom was first elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2014.
“Throughout his career, Dave Rippe has fought for the people of Nebraska — strengthening our communities by helping home-grown Nebraska companies to expand, attracting big meaningful job creators, developing housing across the state, and now — to join me in bringing a New Generation of Conservative Leadership to the state,” Lindstrom said in a statement. “I know Dave is the right person to help grow Nebraska, and together, we will make Nebraska competitive for generations to come.”
Rippe, 39, served as executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp. from 2010-17 before leading the state Department of Economic Development from 2017-19.
He lives in Hastings where he and his wife, Kristi, have developed their own companies focused on real estate and development. They have a 9-year-old daughter, Julia.
Rippe grew up in Malcolm and is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He turns 40 years old five days before May 10 primary election.
“It’ll be a busy May,” he said.
Lindstrom works in the financial planning industry.
He serves on the Legislature’s committees on Revenue; Banking, Commerce and Insurance; and Nebraska Retirement Systems, as well as on the Committee on Committees.
Rippe described the 40-year-old Lindstrom as a “dynamic young leader.”
“Brett is laser-focused on what Nebraska can be and what we as a state can do and not mire down in what we can’t do or what we shouldn’t do or what we wouldn’t do or what we couldn’t do,” he said. “I just really appreciate his forward focus and his commitment to making Nebraska a competitive state.”
Rippe said the economic reality of watching Nebraska’s best and brightest seek opportunities in other states has been a harsh one for Nebraska and all of its communities.
“We must be competitive,” he said. “We need to be competitive in developing a top-tier workforce. We need to be competitive in creating opportunities for people to stay here and ultimately we need to be competitive in creating strong and vibrant communities where people want to live. Certainly those are points of focus for Brett and we’re similarly aligned on those.”
Rippe served as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from December 2017 until July 2019.
During that time, he was able to work with Lindstrom on tax incentive policy and the business innovation act and other programs that Rippe said are key development policies for Nebraska.
Rippe said he and Lindstrom are similarly aligned when it comes to the future of Nebraska.
“Ultimately, this made a lot of sense when Brett approached me,” he said.
“I’ve been to every corner of our state and really everywhere in between. Everywhere I go I hear optimism. I don’t hear the other nonsense that maybe you see in the news when I meet with other Nebraskans. I hear about the desire to see opportunities for kids and grandkids to stay here, opportunities for people to come back home. I see revitalized main streets, new housing developments and I see people working together to improve their communities. Those are all things I have a great deal of experience with here in Hastings and statewide from working for the Department of Economic Development. I really believe when it comes time to take those things head on and to lead our state going forward, certainly I’m unique prepared and uniquely motivated to do so and certainly happy to join Brett in providing that leadership for Nebraska.”
Rippe praised his former boss, Gov. Pete Ricketts, saying Ricketts set the table for Nebraska’s next governor.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gov. Ricketts,” Rippe said. “He’s helped to guide our state through a recessionary time in our ag sector, through historic floods and through an ongoing global pandemic. Through all of it he’s held the line on spending and he’s fought to cut taxes. Here we are now with a historic opportunity in front of us. Really, it’s a historic opportunity to invest in the future of Nebraska. I think that is what was so exciting for me, is the opportunity that’s in front of our state because of where we’ve been and because of the care that’s been taken with our state over the last decade with our policy leaders and with Governor Ricketts. For us, the opportunity was truly unique.”
If Lindstrom is elected, Rippe would continue to reside in Hastings.
“Hastings is our home, and Brett and I are in agreement that living and working in greater Nebraska is certainly an appropriate step in the right direction of providing leadership and service for all of Nebraska,” he said. “As we talk through this, the opportunity to remain here in Hastings and to serve as lieutenant governor but basing out of Hastings really made Brett’s offer to serve as lieutenant governor an appealing one and a realistic one for us.”
Duties of the lieutenant governor are associated with the Legislature, so there are commitments there during legislative sessions.
“Beyond that, the lieutenant governor is an ambassador for the administration and for the state,” he said. “So, that’s a position that could be and should be on the road throughout Nebraska on a continual basis, meeting with people to help better understand how to inform policy and help better understand how to create a competitive Nebraska position for tomorrow. I think living here works as an advantage and certainly it’s beneficial when we talk about serving the entire state, not just the eastern third.”
