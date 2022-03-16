DAVENPORT — A Local Working Group that provides advice on the priorities for many U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs will meet March 30 here.
The meeting begins 9:30 a.m. at the Little Blue Natural Resources District Office, located at 100 E. Sixth St. in downtown Davenport.
According to a news release, the public is encouraged to attend and express their natural resource concerns. Ideas generated from the public will help the U.S. Department of Agriculture tailor its natural resources programs to meet locally identified needs
A Local Working Group is in place for each of Nebraska’s 23 NRDs. Members of the Local Working Group include federal, state, county, tribal and/or local government representatives, according to Janet Valasek, district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the USDA agency guiding the Local Working Group.
“The Local Working Group recommends to the NRCS State Conservationist how conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), or Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) would be used most effectively in their area,” Valasek said This recommendation can include special target areas, cost share rates on conservation programs, which conservation practices should have cost assistance, or how many dollars could be needed.”
The working group allows local input into how federal dollars are spent, Valasek said.
Typically, Nebraska NRCS obligates $45 million to over $75 million dollars to farmers and ranchers statewide through NRCS conservation programs. These programs helped landowners and operators make natural resource improvements to their land, water, or wildlife. This funding was allocated according to the priorities set by the Local Working Group.
For more information about the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the programs and services it provides, contact your local USDA Service Center or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
