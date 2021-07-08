When Little Texas performs in the grandstands at Adams County Fairfest on July 14, the band will bring with it 30 years of experience and chemistry.
As part of the Young Country movement of the early 1990s, Little Texas were responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much appreciated bolt of life into the genre.
For their efforts, country fans the world over richly rewarded the band, buying up over 7 million of their albums, while critics showered them with three Grammy nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).
Their first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All The Love,” became a Top-10 hit, as did their next single, “First Time For Everything.” After the album “First Time For Everything” was released, five singles reached the top of the charts. The second album, “Big Time,” truly was the big time for Little Texas.
The sophomore release, which has sold more than 3 million copies to date, spawned three No. 1 singles — “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love” — and captured the group’s first CMT Award, a Billboard award, a Radio & Records award and their first Grammy nomination.
Early in the band’s career, Little Texas was designated as an arena act, signing on first as an opener on an arena tour headlined by Clint Black. Later, Little Texas traveled with Travis Tritt and Trisha Yearwood on a tour sponsored by Budweiser. After that, the band was on its own, with Crown Royal, singing to packed arenas across the United States and Canada. During this time, the band played a part in “Common Thread: The Songs of The Eagles,” which later earned their first Country Music Association trophy for “Album Of The Year.”
The group’s cover of “Peaceful Easy Feeling” charted well, albeit, without an official release — and with that, Little Texas broke another record in country music history: three different songs on three different charts with three different lead singers, all at the same time. It is a feat that has never been repeated since by any band. The year 1994 also brought the lineup an Academy of Country Music Award for “Vocal Group of the Year.”
Little Texas released the album “Kick A Little,” and the band’s first true arena-headlining tour began, supported by Keebler and newcomer Tim McGraw with opening act BlackHawk.
The tour and the album were huge successes, highlighted by shows in Detroit and Minneapolis, where the band sold out the arenas just days after band member heroes, The Eagles, played the same venues. The tour continued on through 1995, finishing as the fifth largest-grossing tour of the year, and over the course of 1994 and 1995, the band received two more Grammy nominations and released “Little Texas–Greatest Hits.”
After the self-titled “Little Texas” album was released, the musicians needed a break following years of performing a relentless concert schedule. Thus, at the end of 1997, each member went his separate way, opting to spend time with family and friends, and work on individual projects.
“At that point it was time for our loved ones to have us back for a while. It all happened for a reason,” bassist-vocalist Duane Propes said in the biography posted to the band’s website.
Four of the original members — Propes, Porter Howell (lead vocals and lead guitar), Dwayne O’Brien (vocals and rhythm guitars) and Del Gray (drums) — then rebuilt the franchise in 2004 with a completely new sound, and they couldn’t have been happier to be back on tour and bringing fans what they do best.
“Everybody still has a ‘What Might Have Been,’ there’s always a ‘First Time For Everything,’ and folks still want to ‘Kick A Little,’ so we decided to take the party back on the road,” Propes said, referring to the group’s continued rotation at radio and generations of both old and new fans that keep the band playing their classics and putting out new music.
Little Texas returned to the airwaves, country charts and music video playlists in summer 2007 with an album titled “Missing Years.” In typical Little Texas style, the band broke the rules yet again, choosing to unleash two new albums within the span of a month, including the band’s first live album, “The Very Best of Little Texas: Live & Loud.”
The music the band has generated over the years is timeless, and has been featured on hundreds of television programs and sporting events including “Good Morning America,” “American Idol,” “Don’t Forget The Words,” “America’s Got Talent” and HBO’s “True Blood,” while “God Blessed Texas” has been the theme music for the Texas Ford Dealers commercials since 1998.
