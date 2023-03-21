Adams County Courthouse

Adams County Courthouse

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

For 15 years, Adams County has maintained its designation as a Livestock Friendly County in Nebraska and County Commissioner Chuck Neumann sees that as crucial to the vitality of the economy.

“I think livestock is such an important part of the agriculture picture,” he said. “If we didn’t have livestock, you wouldn’t have grain farmers.”

