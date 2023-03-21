For 15 years, Adams County has maintained its designation as a Livestock Friendly County in Nebraska and County Commissioner Chuck Neumann sees that as crucial to the vitality of the economy.
“I think livestock is such an important part of the agriculture picture,” he said. “If we didn’t have livestock, you wouldn’t have grain farmers.”
Neumann was heavily involved in the county’s efforts to apply for the designation. In 2007, the county joined a short list of those receiving the designation.
The Livestock Friendly County program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Other Livestock Friendly counties in the Tribland area include Fillmore, Thayer and Webster counties.
The Nebraska Livestock Friendly County program is a voluntary program that recognizes counties that actively support the livestock industry, according to the Department of Agriculture’s website. The state partners with counties in the program to encourage development of the livestock industry in the county.
Counties must apply to the Department of Agriculture to be designated as a Livestock Friendly County. Any county may apply.
The county board is required to conduct a public hearing and pass a resolution asking the Department of Agriculture to designate the county as a Livestock Friendly County. Local producer and community groups can work together to ask the board to submit a Livestock Friendly County application.
Counties that are accepted by into the program may include the Livestock Friendly County designation in materials promoting the county.
The program itself doesn’t bring a direct financial incentive, but is designed to promote growth in the livestock industry, which can boost a county’s local economy.
Local livestock production generates jobs, an additional marketing outlet for local crop producers and increased tax dollars.
Livestock is Nebraska’s largest agriculture industry with nearly 50% of all agriculture receipts originating from livestock sales. Livestock processing is the largest single employment class in Nebraska and provides many jobs in rural communities.
Each year, Adams County Planning and Zoning Director Judy Mignery provides an update for changes made in the county through the previous year.
The update notes any changes that would affect livestock or animal feeding operations. This includes any comprehensive development plan, zoning regulations, procedures, guidelines or other requirements for such operations.
It also notes collaborations with community leaders and schools.
It outlines FFA chapters at local high schools, including at Adams Central, St. Cecilia, Kenesaw, and Silver Lake High School in Roseland. The application includes information about the Adams County 4-H program, Extension Office and Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.
Neumann said it’s crucial to highlight the roles producers play in bringing food to the dinner table.
“Anything we can do to promote agriculture in Adams County, I’m all for it,” Neumann said. “It’s pretty important.”
For additional information about the Livestock Friendly County program contact the NDA at 800-422-6692 or visit www.nda.ne.gov and click the Livestock Friendly County link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.