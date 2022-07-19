The Adams County Fair livestock premium auction on Monday saw a big increase in funds provided as support surged for local 4-H’ers.
Premiums totaled more than $85,000 as of Monday morning.
By comparison, premiums on the day of the auction in 2021 totaled more than $58,000. More funds came in the subsequent days.
The 2022 auction saw more than 60 bidders, including about 15 new bidders, thanks to an emphasis by 4-H’ers and volunteers to connect to the local business community. Those bidders came from throughout Adams County as well as adjacent counties.
The auction marked the last flurry of activity before the fair wrapped up Monday. The auction is a joint effort of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council and Adams County 4-H Foundation.
Local 4-H’ers and FFA members from Adams Central and Kenesaw high schools brought beef, sheep, swine, goat and market broiler projects through the auction ring where bidders had the chance to reward exhibitors for their hard work this summer in preparation for the fair.
There were 127 lots at the auction, up from 102 in 2021.
For 4-H’ers, the support is encouraging.
Trevor Lindauer, 14, of Hastings had the elite market goat, a wether.
He also had the grand champion market meat goat wether as well as the doe.
“For me it’s a great way for the community to support us with how we did with our project,” he said.
His brother, Keegan, 17, had the grand champion bred and fed market meat goat doe.
“It’s really nice of people to come out and wanting to donate their money for 4-H projects,” Keegan said.
Randy Ruhter and Ryan Samuelson of Ruhter Auction and Realty handled the rapid-fire bid calling, while other Ruhter employees watched for bids.
Representatives from local and area businesses were there to support 4-H’ers.
Mikeayla Samuelson had the elite market beef and swine.
“It really makes me proud of myself and it makes me want to work harder because I know these people believe in me and support me,” she said. “I want to work my best so that I can make them proud and make it worth their time and money because they are putting out everything they can for us 4-H’ers. Not just me, but I know everyone appreciates it.”
She said the auction had a good turnout.
“I think there’s a lot of great people here to support 4-H,” she said. “Really, we wouldn’t be able to do this without the support back from the local businesses that help us kids out.”
The 4-H’ers and their families cleaned out the pens, and in some cases said goodbye to their animals.
“It is kind of tough to part with them because we’ve been working with them all summer and connecting with them and seeing them almost every day,” Trevor Lindauer said.
The Lindauers’ grandparents breed the goats, and the boys start training them in May or June.
“The ones that are friendly, you get to get up close to them and see what they’re like,” Keegan said. “It’s always fun to see them grow with you because we see them from when they’re born, usually, and start showing them when they are old enough.”
Auction bids were flat dollar amounts to be paid directly to the exhibitor as a premium, meaning bidders didn’t actually purchase the animals. Bidders had the option of keeping the animal by paying the base bid that otherwise would be paid by the meatpacker, plus the premium bid.
“It’s really their support to 4-H kids,” Samuelson said.
Elite and Grand champion animals sold Monday at the Adams County Fair 4-H premium auction included:
- Elite Market Beef: sold by Mikeayla Samuelson to Husker Power Products Inc.
- Elite Market Swine: sold by Mikeayla Samuelson to Farm Bureau
- Elite Market Sheep: sold by Macy Rathje to Husker Power Products
- Elite Market Goat: sold by Trevor Lindauer to Hastings Ford Lincoln
- Elite Market Broiler: sold by Khloe Copple to Bumgardner Family Dentistry
- Grand Champion Market Steer: sold by Kiley Ayres to CPI
- Grand Champion Bred and Fed Market Steer: sold by Brooke Allen to Hastings Ford
- Grand Champion Second Year Bucket Calf: sold by Brexton Ockinga to T-L Irrigation
- Grand Champion Market Barrow: sold by Mikeayla Samuelson to Allen’s
- Grand Champion Market Lamb Wether: sold by Kaisha Alber to Marty Demuth Farm Bureau
- Grand Champion Market Meat Goat Doe: sold by Trevor Lindauer to Weeks Farm
- Grand Champion Bred and Fed Market Meat Doe: sold by Keegan Lindauer to Animal Clinic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.