Adams County area businesses, organizations and other supporters of youth are invited to become buyers in the 2022 Adams County Fair 4-H Livestock Auction July 18.
Registration runs 8-9 a.m., with the auction beginning at 9 in the 4-H Livestock Arena on the fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
The event is a joint effort of the Adams County 4-H Foundation and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness Council to benefit youth.
Featured species are beef, sheep, swine, goats and market broilers. “Buyers” don’t actually purchase the animals, but bid a premium to be paid directly to the individual 4-H’er in recognition of his or her hard work throughout the year.
Adams Central and Kenesaw FFA livestock exhibitors also are included in the auction.
Those unable to attend the auction can have the Agribusiness Council handle their bids. Alternatively, they can make a general donation to underwrite expenses or support the auction as a whole.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contribute to the Friend of 4-H Fund for auction support.
Bob Herbek is serving as 4-H auction chairman for the Agribusiness Council again this year. Rob Waterman is council chairman.
For more information, call the Nebraska Extension office in Adams County, 402-461-7209. Messages will be returned as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.