In a continuing effort to prevent the misuse of prescription medications, local agencies are asking citizens to bring in unused pills on Saturday from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) started the national effort in 2010 to prevent increased medication theft, which can lead to illegal distribution, according to a press release from South Heartland District Health Department.

