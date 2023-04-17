In a continuing effort to prevent the misuse of prescription medications, local agencies are asking citizens to bring in unused pills on Saturday from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for Drug Take Back Day.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) started the national effort in 2010 to prevent increased medication theft, which can lead to illegal distribution, according to a press release from South Heartland District Health Department.
Law enforcement agencies in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties usually participate in the national effort.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will collect medications on the north side of the Adams County Courthouse, 500 W. Fourth St.
The Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington Ave., will be set up like a drive-thru so people can pull up to the east side and an officer will come to the vehicle to get the medication.
Captain Jason Haase of the Hastings Police Department said drug take back day events are important to decrease the opportunities for drug abuse.
“We don’t see it so much with the people the medicine is prescribed to, but we respond to a lot of thefts that include medication that’s taken,” he said.
Stolen medication can be sold on the streets, leading to drug abuse by those who purchase it.
Between 1999-2020, more than 263,000 Americans lost their lives to prescription drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The CDC also notes the prescribing rate for opioid medications has decreased, suggesting healthcare providers have become more cautious about prescribing opioids.
Haase said doctors tend to prescribe medications as needed, but sometimes there are pills left over.
Drug Take Back Day gives people the chance to get properly dispose of expired or unused prescription medication that could be harmful to themselves and others.
Heather Bolte, Executive Director of Area Substance and Alcohol Abuse Prevention, said she took advantage of a Drug Take Back Day event after she was prescribed hydrocodone following a surgery. She learned about a Take Back Day in the Hastings Tribune and decided it was a good way for her to safely dispose of her unused medication, “to help reduce possible poisonings, overdoses, and suicide attempts.”
“Drug Take Back Day is very important to our community,” Bolte said. “People don't realize they shouldn't flush unused medications down the toilet or toss in the trash. If disposed of improperly, the medicine can pollute our environment since we use the same water to drink or grow crops.”
She said landfills were designed to receive solid waste, and discarded medicines may leak into the soil, leading to contamination of soil and groundwater. Water treatment facilities don’t have enough technology to remove all of the pollutants.
To find other take back locations, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday and click on the “Collection Site Location” to find a drop-off site.
Those who miss the April 22 event can learn about ongoing safe disposal options at pharmacies at nebraskameds.org, by contacting ASAAP at 402-463-0524, or the South Heartland District Health Department 877-238-7595.
