Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with public health groups to collect unwanted prescription drugs in an effort to prevent pill abuse with a drug take back event this weekend.
Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention (ASAAP) and the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) are partnering with the National Drug Enforcement Agency to collect potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs in the National Prescription Drug Take Back. The service is free and anonymous.
People can bring prescription and over-the-counter medications for disposal to one of four sites available in the South Heartland health district.
In Adams County, medications will be collected at the Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington Ave., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for the effort.
Unwanted prescriptions in Clay County are collected on an ongoing basis at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Clay Center.
In Nuckolls County, drugs can be taken to the Superior Police Department in Superior, open from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday.
Drugs in Webster County can be deposited at the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in Red Cloud.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back is an effort to curb prescription drug abuse as the majority of abused medications are obtained from home medicine cabinets.
Residents are advised that disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them unaltered into the trash poses potential safety and health hazards. Officials use environmentally-safe methods to dispose of medications collected during National Drug Take Back events.
Local pharmacies are another resource for free and safe medication disposal every day.
For more information about medication take back events, visit www.DEATakeBack.com or call SHDHD toll-free at 877-238-7595.
