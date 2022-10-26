Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with public health groups to collect unwanted prescription drugs in an effort to prevent pill abuse with a drug take back event this weekend. 

Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention (ASAAP) and the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) are partnering with the National Drug Enforcement Agency to collect potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs in the National Prescription Drug Take Back. The service is free and anonymous.

