MINDEN — Forty junior high and high school marching bands as well as thousands of spectators were treated to a beautiful afternoon for the 32nd Minden Bandfest Saturday.
The parade began near Bethany Home south of Minden High School and followed First Street east to Brown Avenue, then Brown (Nebraska Highway 10), north to Fifth Street, then Fifth Street back west toward the school campus.
Spectators lined Brown Avenue, in particular, to see a parade designed by and for musicians.
In addition to the parade, 10 bands also participated in the field competition, at Minden Public Schools’ Kuper Field.
Saturday’s events were organized by the Minden Chamber of Commerce.
Blue Hill Band Director Janice Dart brought her junior high marching band, which included 31 students.
“This is such a nice opportunity for our junior high kids to have that first marching experience,” she said.
It is the only marching competition each year for the Blue Hill junior high marching band.
The Blue Hill High School marching band participates in Harvest of Harmony and then another parade, usually Yorkfest or Columbus Marching Festival.
“We love this one,” she said.
With just five members, the Wilcox-Hildreth marching band was one of the smallest bands participating in Bandfest this year.
The band included one musician each playing clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, drum and trombone.
“It’s very hard because most band pieces don’t come in those arrangements for that little of instrumentation, so I’ve had to do some arranging on my own,” said Uriah Mata, W-H K-12 music director. “That way each voice part could be covered in the piece. Literally, if we had any less it wouldn’t be able to happen.”
When the Falcon marching band participated in UNK Band Day this year, the band was missing a member and Mata had to play trombone in the parade.
“That’s how close we are to having this thing not be able to happen,” he said. “So, for it to still be able to happen for us has been great.”
The Falcons also participated in the Wilcox Fall Festival, UNK Band Day and Harvest of Harmony.
This is Mata’s first year at Wilcox-Hildreth.
“I’m learning the ins and outs of the program, but from what I know this is a big tradition for them,” he said of Bandfest. “They come to this parade every year. It’s a great parade. The crowd was great. I could tell the kids really enjoyed it.”
After the Kenesaw marching band completed the parade route, K-12 vocal/instrumental music instructor Jim Arrowood let his 30 band members from grades 7-12 know that marching season is now over.
He said for Kenesaw, Bandfest means success.
“The end of a good season and a nice, short parade that we can really show off our work for the whole season,” he said.
The crowd in Minden was very good, he said.
“They are always great,” he said. “Coming to Minden’s always fun, lots of encouragement for everybody, and that’s one of the great things about coming here.”
Todd Jensen, who has served as Bandfest coordinator for all 32 years of the event's history, said Saturday's weather and crowd helped make it a fantastic day for band performances and competition.
"It's all about the bands, and so it's a great opportunity for them to take the spotlight and show their work," Jensen said.
Judges for this year's parade were Janet Palmer of Holdrege, Dave Klein of Kearney and Gary Davis of Kearney.
In both the parade and field show, bands are judged on marching, music and general effect. Scores of 80 points or more out of 100 bring a "superior" rating, while 60-79 bring an "excellent" rating and 40-59 points bring a "good" rating.
Parade results
Junior high: Blue Hill, Palmer, Holdrege, Central City, Minden, superior; Arapahoe, excellent
Class D: Litchfield, Eustis-Farnam, Kenesaw, Elm Creek, Axtell, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wood River, superior; Stapleton, Overton, Pleasanton, Wilcox-Hildreth, Loup City, Arapahoe, Mediciine Valley, excellent
Class C: Amherst, Grand Island Central Catholic, Sandy Creek, Superior, Alma, superior; Centura, North Platte St. Patrick's, Sutton, Gibbon, St. Cecilia, Twin River, excellent
Class B: St. Paul, Broken Bow, Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Minden, superior; Cozad, excellent
Class A: York, McCook, Crete, superior
Field show results
All classes: St. Cecilia, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Minden, McCook, superior; Superior, Cozad, York, excellent; Loup City, good
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.