Car tips in parking lot
Hastings police responded Wednesday to a car that tipped onto its side in a parking lot in the 3100 block of Osborne Drive East.
About 11:18 a.m., a 2018 silver Kia Sportage driven by Cheryl L. Walker of Harvard went over a curb and struck a large decorative rock, causing the vehicle to flip onto its driver’s side.
No specific injuries were reported, and Walker didn’t require transport to a hospital.
Meth sentencing
A 34-year-old Fairfield resident was sentenced May 24 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation with 120 days in jail unless waived by probation for possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 30, 2021.
Brian D. Martin pleaded no contest Feb. 1.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Martin.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Man sentenced to probation
for meth distribution
A 38-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court to five years of probation with a possible 270 days in jail for distributing methamphetamine in Adams County Court on Thursday.
Eric J. Taylor of 820 S. Pine Ave. pleaded no contest March 30 to two counts of distributing meth. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped two counts of distributing meth.
Adams County District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Taylor and ordered the jail time to be served in 90-day increments starting in December, July 2023 and January 2024, unless waived by the court or probation.
According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor sold meth to a cooperating individual four times in 2020: on July 28, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and Sept. 23.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
