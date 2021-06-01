Meth possession
A 48-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced May 26 in Adams County District Court to 22 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 20, 2020.
Armando Ibarra, whose last known address was 102 University St., pleaded guilty March 10. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Aguilar and gave him credit for two days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Burglary case
A 28-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced May 27 in Adams County District Court to 90 days in jail and three years of probation for attempted burglary on Sept. 1, 2020.
Kasey Fry, whose last known address was 131 E. Park St., pleaded no contest March 10. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt.
According to the arrest affidavit, a truck was used to shatter the front door of West Second Best Stop and Fry was recorded entering the business topless with an animal mask on her head. Fry reportedly took a laptop computer, cigarettes and a radio from the business and left in the pickup.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Fry and gave her credit for 90 days already served.
Attempted burglary is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
