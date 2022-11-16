Celebration
of Lights
Downtown Hastings will kick off the holiday season Nov. 17 with what has become the traditional Celebration of Lights event.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 7:30 on and along Second Street in the downtown business district. The celebration is built around the ceremonial turn-on of holiday lights throughout the area, and many merchants will be open for the evening.
Features of the evening will include free horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa Claus and stories with Mrs. Claus, stage entertainment, food vendors, bakes sales, and special appearances by Kool-Aid Man and a live character from “Encanto.”
The event is presented by the city of Hastings, the Business Improvement District and the Downtown Center Association.
Harvard man named UNK royalty finalist
Colton Roberts of Harvard was named as one of eight finalists for 2022 homecoming royalty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Roberts is a junior exercise science major with a pre-physical therapy emphasis.
Homecoming weekend at UNK was Oct. 29-30.
Omaha shooting
OMAHA— Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a confrontation at the party, police said. Officers who responded to reports of gunfire in the area found 20-year-old Karly Wood and another person with gunshot wounds, police said Monday in a news release. Both were rushed to an Omaha hospital, where Wood died.
Police have said six other people injured in the shooting were taken to hospitals in private vehicles. All of those injured ranged in age from 25 to 34.
Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.
