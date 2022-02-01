Sisters Kim McKinney and Erica Bartels just needed to live closer together in order to start their own business.
While they had an idea of operating a boutique for years, they weren’t able to execute their plan until 2020 in their hometown.
“When we knew we were going to be in the same town, that’s when we knew we just had to start our business,” Bartels said.
They first opened Rolling Peach Boutique in March 2020 as an online business with the intent of eventually becoming a mobile boutique.
“After a few months, we purchased our big blue beastly bus,” McKinney said. “Our business is unique in the boutique world as we have this mobile section that we travels around central Nebraska.”
They have traveled to service different communities, including to Holdrege, Minden, Lincoln and Red Cloud, to name a few.
“We were able to travel to those smaller communities that don’t have a lot of options,” Bartels said. “They don’t have those options for clothing, so they come to us.”
After about a year of traveling around they recognized they needed to expand.
“We had so many of our customers shop the bus with us whenever we were open,” McKinney said. “It just got to the point where we were outgrowing the bus, so we just needed to open the store.”
In August 2021, they moved into their current location at 714 W. Second St. in downtown Hastings. With the help of family, they spent just 30 days renovating the space.
Once they got the store up and running, they said they worked to give back to the community that they feel has given so much to them.
One month after Rolling Peach Boutique opened, they began donating to a nonprofit each month.
“They fill our cups, we fill theirs,” McKinney said.
They said they want their store to be a place where their customers are able to connect and and feel they will get the attention they need.
“They chose to come through our doors and we take that as an honor,” McKinney said. “We want to just value them.”
They said the Hastings community is home to them, and it was an easy decision to start a business here.
“You could be in the wrong city and it just fails, but we’ve just grown here,” Bartels said. “It’s awesome to see the Hastings support.”
