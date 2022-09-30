Winning Big Idea Hastings inspired Jenna Thayer to start Love Ewe Candle Company much sooner than she otherwise would have.
“The amount of support has been overwhelming,” she said. “I just really saw the community loves new businesses. They love to support local. Other local businesses want to support me, and it’s really cool to see that all come together. I didn’t know there was such a big small-business community until I started my own small business.”
As the winner of the fifth Big Idea Hastings business pitch contest held on Nov. 2, 2021, Thayer received $5,000 in a tiered system. Those funds were provided by Hastings Economic Development Corp., the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, the chamber retail development committee, Allo Communications and Centennial Plastics.
She received $1,250 on Nov. 2 after winning. There was another $1,250 after she met with a variety of professional partners, $1,500 after completing a business plan, and $1,000 once the business became operational in Hastings.
“It just helped me launch forward with not only the ideas, but the support and the financial aspect of it, too — the start-up costs — that really helped, too,” Thayer said.
Big Idea Hastings is returning Nov. 1 at The Lark, 809 W. Second St. The social starts at 5:30 p.m., and pitches start at 6:30 p.m.
The deadline to submit pitches at bigideahastings.com is midnight on Oct. 9.
Big Idea Hastings is intended to foster entrepreneurship in the Hastings area.
Big Idea Hastings organizer Maggie Esch, who serves as regional director for the Entrepreneurship Center at Central Community College-Hastings, has worked with Thayer several times over the last year.
“Jenna has really taken her business to the next level by working really hard and taking all of the advice not only from me, via the entrepreneurship center, but really leveraging all of the different connections and resources within Hastings and, honestly, beyond that,” Esch said. “Jenna has really had the right conversations with people within the community to be able to have her candles in stores and boutiques within our area.”
The impetus for Love Ewe Candle Company came when Thayer, 28, was getting bad headaches from candles and plug-ins in her house in late 2019.
The headaches stopped once she put them away.
She looked up the product ingredients.
“Whether it’s wax melts or candles, it’s crazy to see how much stuff is toxic,” she said.
So she looked into making her own candles.
She uses a natural soy wax; fragrances are infused with essential oils.
Many local businesses have asked for her product to be in their stores.
Love Ewe candles are sold at 15 locations between Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, Omaha, Lincoln, Holdrege and North Platte.
Thayer also has had “awesome sales” at the Highland Park Farmers Market.
“That just shows that not only the businesses but the community, too, people want to support small business,” she said.
She recently bought 720 candle tins as well as 350 pounds of wax she hopes will last two months.
“But we’ll see with sales,” she said.
She’s introducing seasonal scents like Fallen Leaves, Coffee and Cream, and Pumpkin Soufflé.
In addition to getting a business off the ground Thayer also is planning her wedding, which will be Nov. 26, just days after the one-year anniversary of establishing Love Ewe.
Love Ewe will have a first anniversary celebration Nov. 11 at Steeple Brewery.
“I’m really proud of how she’s come in a year,” Esch said.
Thayer’s success follows that of Chelsey Morten and Lemon and Co. Juicery. Morten was the last Big Idea Hastings winner before Thayer, winning in 2019.
Morten officially opened her business, Lemon & Co. Juicery, in October 2020 in the former WineStyles location on the 100 block of North Denver Avenue in downtown Hastings.
“I’m really proud to say the last two times we’ve done this event, both winners of Big Idea Hastings have made their idea happen,” Esch said. “It takes a lot of work. To both of their ends, neither of them have given up. It’s really challenging to get a business off the ground. Jenna’s never given up. She balances a lot of things with Love Ewe Candle Company, but she’s taken advantage of everything that’s been put in front of her, figured things out along the way and now she’s to the point where this is probably more than a part-time gig for her. It’s really rewarding to see these ideas come to fruition and in the hands of people within the community.”
Several other 2021 Big Idea Hastings finalists also have progressed with their ideas.
For this year there have been three submissions so far, which Esch said is normal with a little over a week to go before the deadline.
“The ones we have received are really quality ideas, so that’s encouraging,” she said.
