At this time in history, when the pre-Christmas push often overruns Thanksgiving and the entire month of December, the distinct meaning of the Christian season of Advent may get lost in the shuffle for many believers.
At First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, a “reverse Advent calendar” project now in its third year helps congregation members to remember the four weeks leading up to Christmas Day are less for decking the halls than for clearing the decks.
This year’s reverse Advent calendar is titled “The Work of Hope.” The calendar takes the form of a devotional booklet with a weekly meditation for each of the four weeks of Advent and then a daily prayer written by an individual or group from the congregation.
The devotional guide encourages church members to prepare for Christmas by serving others in need, letting go of worry and loosening their attachment to material things, and thereby making room in their lives for the joy of knowing Jesus Christ.
“Dear Advent Pilgrim,” writes the Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann, associate pastor of First Presbyterian, in the introduction to this year’s guide. “Few people know this, but once upon a time, Advent was much more like Lent. It was a season of repentance and restoration during which one would prepare for the coming of the Christ child not by adorning the hallways and wrapping presents but by clearing space within their hearts and reorienting their lives toward God.”
The Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor, said the Advent calendar is “reverse” in the sense that, instead of getting a treat each day leading up to Christmas, users are encouraged to do a kind deed for someone else by donating a designated item.
“As a kid I used to have an Advent calendar that had chocolates in it,” he said. “I remember the excitement, the hope and the anticipation associated with that. But the other side of Advent is preparation. We have to try to be like Christ, and one way to do that is to think of the needs of others.”
Allen-Pickett said the idea for the reverse calendar had been forwarded to him by someone from social media.
“I forwarded it to our missions committee, and they embraced the idea and thought it was great,” he said.
The missions committee then contacted several local organizations with which the congregation partners to develop a list of items calendar users could be invited to donate.
The 27 items on the list include everything from baby bottles, wipes and diapers to kitchen cleaners, dish cloths and laundry detergent.
The list also includes some food items. For instance, the suggested donation for Christmas Eve is boxed macaroni and cheese.
Jensen-Heitmann, the associate pastor, took charge of putting together the devotional guide and called on different individuals and groups to write the daily prayers.
While Allen-Pickett, Jensen-Heitmann and other staff members wrote their share of the entries, so did individual church members and groups such as Heirs Apparent, an adult Bible study and fellowship group; the Tuesday Bible Study; and the middle school youth group.
Allen-Pickett said the prayer-writing experience had been meaningful for many participants, whether they worked alone or in groups, and produced some stunning reflections.
“Group-writing a prayer is an interesting process, but it’s been a fun experience to learn to do that,” he said.
Copies of the booklet were mailed to all households in the church, and it was made available in digital form through the congregation’s website. Extra hard copies also were kept on hand at the church.
The project has been warmly received by members of the congregation, and significant numbers have chosen to become involved, Allen-Pickett said.
“We hear pretty clearly from the people of the church that this is a wonderful resource for them in the season of Advent,” he said. “It unites us as a family of faith.”
While the church wasn’t open for in-person worship during Advent 2020 because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, the reverse calendar project went forward, anyway, Allen-Pickett said — and was “a beautiful thing” in such a challenging time because of the way it joined congregation members in both prayer and service.
In 2020, donations for the needy included, to name just a few, 63 containers of spaghetti sauce, 2,462 diapers, 50 bags of cough drops, 140 rolls of paper towels and 80 tubes of toothpaste.
“This year, (the volume of donations) is probably going to be even more significant,” Allen-Pickett said.
Donations for 2021 are going to the Hastings High School Food Pantry, Catholic Social Services, Crossroads Mission Avenue, and the enCourage Advocacy Center. The items will be transferred to those agencies during January 2022.
Allen-Pickett said it’s rewarding to be able to deliver the donations and see the result of Christians putting their beliefs into action, doing “The Work of Hope.”
“Hope is not a passive thing,” he said. “It’s an active thing we work for as a people of faith. The reverse Advent calendar provides us a tangible way to do that.”
The daily prayer for this Wednesday, Dec. 22, written by church member Jennifer Boeve, seems to summarize the project well:
“Gracious God, give us the humility to remember that we are both the lowly and the rich in various areas of our lives. While your Word is a source of hope at our lowest points, help us to remember that we are more often the rich that need to be emptied. Help us to empty ourselves of our status, our pride, our self-image, our money, and all other things that distract us from our purpose of bearing the image of your hope in our world. Give us the courage to endure the discomfort that comes with doing the work of hope. Remind us that carrying, sustaining and growing your hope means not only loving those whom we already love but loving those who need our love most. Amen.”
Allen-Pickett encourages other congregations in search of a meaningful Advent project to consider a “reverse” calendar. For more information visit www.fpchastings.org.
