Frank Medsker of Hastings set out to raise $97 for the Hastings/Juniata CROP Hunger Walk this year, one dollar for every year he’s been alive.
He was among dozens gathered in Heartwell Park Sunday to participate in the annual effort to help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable programs.
“I’ve followed it off and on through the years,” Medsker said. “I always try to participate.”
Organized by the Church Women United of Hastings/Juniata, the walk was one of more than 1,000 interfaith CROP Hunger Walks held across the United States under the theme “ending hunger one step at a time.”
The walks support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.
Along with the global efforts, 25% of the money raised stays in each participating community to support local food pantries, food banks and meal sites. At the local Hastings/Juniata event, those funds were earmarked for The Salvation Army in Hastings.
Susie Graham, coordinator and treasurer for the event, said it’s the 10th year since the Church Women United took over.
Nice weather and a good turnout made this year’s event a success. She thanked the volunteers who helped with the event and was glad to be able to contribute in global efforts to eradicate hunger.
“It means a lot,” she said. “It’s loving your neighbor like Jesus said to do.”
The Crop Project began in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to countries in Europe and Asia devastated by World War II, according to the CROP Hunger Walk website.
Medsker was in college at the time and he participated in the effort as an appeal to farmers to set aside a portion of their crop to help struggling people in war-ravaged countries.
“We raised two box cars to send overseas to Europe,” he said.
He also remembers walking through his neighborhood to ask for donations. Some offered quarters or half dollars, but the last house he stopped at gave a $25 check for the effort.
“It was quite an exciting thing for me to get that,” he said.
Alyssa Baker, a Hastings College sophomore from Arkansas, came with her grandparents Bruce and Susie Baker of Hastings. It was her first time at the event.
“It’s good to see the variety of people here,” she said.
For Brendan Dally, a Hastings College senior from South Africa, said efforts like this help raise awareness of the problem of world hunger.
“The more events like this there are, the more these issues are being brought up,” he said.
