Area health professionals are urging people to get vaccinated in an effort to curb the impact of the novel coronavirus disease on hospital capacity.
During a video news conference Wednesday afternoon that now is available for viewing on the South Heartland District Health Department website, several area doctors and other medical professionals discussed various aspects of the ongoing pandemic, which has case numbers rising locally but not yet to the crisis proportions being experienced in Florida and elsewhere in the United States
Dr. Danny Leonard, a pediatrician with Children and Adolescent Clinic, warned that an influx of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection (RSV) and seasonal influenza has arrived and large numbers of children are getting sick.
While those viruses don’t pose the same threat as COVID-19, he said, the danger of a “twin-demic” is an important factor to consider when evaluating hospital capacity. The community doesn’t have enough resources to handle large numbers of patients dealing with multiple threats.
He said hospitals don’t want to get into a position where they are waiting to admit new patients until current patients no longer have need of their beds.
Leonard has been working on clinical trials to roll out a vaccine for children 6 months of age and older and said the main thing is to increase the rate of vaccinations to help protect children.
“We vaccinate for what we can, when we can, as soon as we can,” he said. “This is no different than that. This should not be foreign to parents.”
Dr. Adam Horn, chief medical officer at Mary Lanning Healthcare, said that there is a legitimate concern statewide about hospital bed availability.
He encouraged people who are eligible to be vaccinated to consider doing so in order to reduce the number of people who could be hospitalized by the disease. He said an influx of COVID-19 patients could affect other patients, such as those involved in automobile accidents or with other medical conditions.
“It’s not just COVID, but if we run out of those beds, we can’t take care of those routine cases we need to take care of,” he said.
Horn said hospitals are seeing an increase in beds being occupied, though not all are from COVID-19 patients. He said part of the uptick could be people who put off care during the pandemic previously and are now coming in.
Either way, with the uptick in cases seen recently, he said, the use of those beds is likely to rise soon.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, said the department saw 39 new laboratory-confirmed cases among residents for the week of Aug. 8-14 in the health district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. That total exceeded the July monthly total and was up 22% from the total for the previous calendar week.
She said the delta variant of the virus is more contagious, spreading more easily from person to person. One person with the original version of the virus infected two to three others on average. With the delta variant, data is showing that one person is infecting six to seven other people.
Dr. Curtis Reimer with Family Medical Center said school sports are starting up, but that’s not a large concern because sporting activities haven’t proven to be a big spreader of COVID-19.
He said the best way to have a successful season is to have people vaccinated and wearing masks when near one another indoors.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
SHDHD’s vaccine webpage (southheartlandhealth.org) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the district and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and, if needed, how to make an appointment at each site.
