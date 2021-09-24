As the Nebraska Legislature works in special session toward legislative and congressional redistricting plans, local leaders wonder how current proposals could affect Adams County.
As outlined by law, redistricting occurs every 10 years based on geographic and population data from the U.S. Census. Nebraska is divided into 49 single-member legislative districts with the ideal district size of 40,031 based on the 2020 Census.
Among the proposals being debated are maps that would divide some communities, such as Hastings and Grand Island, into more than one district. One map would take the north part of Hastings and include it in a district with southern Hall County. In another proposal, Hastings would be held mostly together in one district but still separated from much of rural Adams County.
State Sen. Steven Halloran of Hastings, whose 33rd District currently includes all of Adams County and southern and western Hall County, said he doesn’t believe either of the main proposals will be the final map of the districts.
“For the most part, I’m not happy that Adams County gets split with either of those first two options,” he said. “I understand districts are going to have to change. That’s the nature of redistricting.”
He believes the final version should be a map that allows counties to remain in single legislative districts. His goal is to minimize any damage to his district, which is the goal of all senators.
“I want my constituents to know we’re as concerned as they would be,” he said. “We will do what we can to make sure it’s the least damage possible.”
But if the county is split, Halloran said, people should understand that he and his fellow senators will do their best to represent their districts.
“They just have to have a good appreciation that their representative is going to look out for them as best they can,” he said. “Things are going to change; that’s just the way it is.”
Michelle Lewis, a member of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs committee, said maintaining a community of interest is important for the county. The committee helps organize Coffee with the Senator to provide a forum for constituents to dialogue with their representative.
“We’d like to see Adams County kept whole if we can, understanding that’s not always possible,” she said.
Lewis said the committee has been keeping track of the situation, which is fairly fluid at this point. While there is potential in the idea of having multiple senators looking out for the county’s best interests, she doesn’t believe it would be well received.
“It could be a benefit, but don’t think it would make people happy,” she said.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said he believes one voice is the best way to pass legislation that benefits Hastings.
“Obviously, we’re watching it,” he said. “It’s something we’ve seen on the maps, the two different options that are currently being worked on and being looked at, but I think there’s a lot of discussion going on right now in the Legislature to figure out the best way ahead. Of the two options, we think the one that keeps Hastings whole is the best option for us here locally because we think speaking with one voice is very important in the Legislature and we feel like that’s the best way to get legislation moved that benefits the citizens of Hastings.”
Ramona Thomas, who serves as county clerk and election commissioner for Adams County, agreed with Stutte that it would be better if all of Hastings remained in one legislative district.
One legislative district would cut down on confusion for voters, she said.
The proposed map that separates Hastings would create another inconvenience for Thomas and a certain region of voters.
“It seems like they made an effort to follow our precinct lines, because these lines, even though they divide the city, that is a precinct line,” Thomas said. “There are a couple exceptions. The only area I’m concerned with — it’s not a huge concern; more of an inconvenience, perhaps — is it is dividing Precinct 1-C. That is Good Samaritan Village.”
One voting precinct can’t include two legislative districts.
Thomas would present a recommendation to the county Board of Commissioners for a new Precinct 1-C.
One option is that GSV residents would vote at CCC.
“Which is not a good option for those residents,” she said. “Or it’s going to be a very, very small precinct that we create for that Good Samaritan Village area, which is more resources we’re going to have to have, polling supplies and hiring more election workers. I was initially very concerned about this, but when I really sat down and saw where they put the lines and it did encompass whole precincts it’s not as bad as I initially thought. As far as the city of Hastings, it would be nice if it was all in one. (One legislative district) would cut down on confusion for voters.”
But separating Hastings across two legislative districts is doable from an administrative standpoint.
Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said HPS officials would work with whomever they need to work with if the school district is split across multiple legislative districts.
“I know other school districts have that situation now,” he said. “I don’t see a huge change. We stay in close contact with Sen. Halloran. So if this proposal were to go through we’d have two senators that we would work very hard to communicate with and work with. So that would be an interesting dynamic, but other districts do it. So I’m confident we could do that as well.”
Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott echoed the sentiment. He doubts that the current proposals would be the final outcome, but believes the school district will adapt as needed.
“I don’t know if it matters for our school if we would end up with one or two senators,” he said. “We’ll work with whoever we end up with.”
Sen. Dave Murman, who represents Legislative District 38 that includes Clay, Franklin, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties, issued a statement on the topic Sept. 17.
“As you are aware if you watched any of the three hearings (one conducted in each congressional district), most people do not like change,” he wrote. “In this case, they are used to the results of the boundaries of their legislative and congressional districts approved during redistricting in 2011, and have grown accustomed to particular voting precincts, city and county divisions, and their current representatives to appointed and elected offices.”
Murman said the Legislature’s redistricting committee has presented several maps that will be used as a framework for the entire body to debate. Although it isn’t intended to be, he said, historically redistricting has been a partisan and often contentious process.
His efforts during this special session will be to ensure a fair process that follows the established guidelines and protects, as much as possible, the interests of District 38 and the state as a whole.
“My ideal would be that District 38 remain the same as it was three years ago when I ran for this seat, because you are the valued constituents that I was elected to represent,” he wrote. “However, since the population is growing in eastern Nebraska and shrinking in the west, I know that it is unrealistic to think that there will not be some changes — both to District 38 as well as likely all the other legislative districts.”
