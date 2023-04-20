Pinwheels symbolize the carefree, playful and joyous childhoods Nebraskans want for their kids.
Leaders from area nonprofit agencies gathered Thursday to place pinwheels to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month at the southeast lawn of the Hastings City Auditorium.
“Seeing those pinwheels is a visual that every child deserves to have a happy home,” said RuAnn Root, executive director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of South Central Nebraska.
Root was glad to be involved with the effort to raise awareness of child abuse. CASA trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the juvenile justice system.
Since victims often are taught that they will lose their parents if abuse is reported, it generally takes observers in the community to get law enforcement involved.
“It will take a community to come together and do what needs to be done to eradicate child abuse,” she said. “We, as the community, need to become the voice that says something.”
CASA is one of more than 40 nonprofits involved in the Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties.
Overseen by the United Way of South Central Nebraska, the Community Impact Network serves as a connecting and partnership hub that aligns the work of all to support the success and well-being of individuals, families, and communities in the area.
Brady Rhodes, collaborative coordinator of the Community Impact Network, said those nonprofit organizations work on complex issues like poverty reduction, child care, housing stability and workforce development.
“Trouble in any one of these areas for a family can cause real stress,” he said. “When stress is overwhelming, it’s hard for parents to function at their best. Therefore, the best way to protect children is to support their families. The more we can focus our attention on the source of the trouble and not just the outcome, the more we can prevent lasting harm to children and families.”
Earlier this month, Gov. Jim Pillen declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Nebraska.
Rhodes pointed to work being done by the Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Children & Families Foundation as part of Bring Up Nebraska, a statewide prevention partnership that creates community-based prevention networks.
“Planting the pinwheels is a way to highlight all the incredible work that local and statewide organizations are collectively doing to build strong families and enhance the well-being of all,” he said. “No one entity can do it alone, and the pinwheels represent the collaborative work needed to build strong families and nurturing communities.”
