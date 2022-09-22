Local officials want property owners to know the information on the bright pink postcards listing proposed tax increase information doesn’t tell the complete story.
The Hastings Public Schools’ proposed tax rate to support its 2022-23 budget includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, which is the $1.05 state maximum plus 7-cent override; 20 cents per $100 for general obligation bond funds; and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund for a total property tax levy rate of $1.342 — the same rate HPS has had for several years.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the 2021 tax figures on the postcard incorporate the 2.2-cent QCPUF bonds — which had been approved by the school board for construction of the Hastings High School science wing about 10 years ago — but not the 20 cents for the general obligation bond funds.
Issuance of the general obligation bonds was approved by voters in separate issues for construction of the Hastings Middle School, renovation and expansion of elementary schools, and remodeling the former Morton Elementary School to become the district preschool and administration offices.
The levy rate listed for 2021 on the postcard is $1.142 and doesn’t include the 20 cents of general obligation bonds.
By contrast, everything was included in the tax rate listed on the post card for 2022.
“So the increase looks much more dramatic than it really is because the 2021 numbers don’t have everything included,” Schneider said. “So it’s very confusing to people.”
Hastings Public Schools is among political subdivisions to participate in a joint public hearing 6:01 p.m. Sept. 26 in the county boardroom on the second floor of the Adams County Courthouse, 500 W. Fourth St.
According to LB644, the Nebraska law mandating the joint public hearing and related postcard notifications, the hearings had to occur at 6 p.m. between Sept. 17 and Sept. 28.
LB644 was passed in 2021 for the purpose of increased transparency for impacted political subdivisions to raise their property tax levies. This is the first year for the public hearing.
The lobby outside the boardroom will accommodate any possible overflow crowd.
Other participating entities include the city of Hastings, Adams County, Adams Central Public Schools and Silver Lake Public Schools.
In the case of HPS, Schneider used as an example a house valued in 2021 at $150,000. The post card would state the taxes paid were $1,713.
That amount is incorrect.
The correct amount in 2021, including the general obligation bonds, was $2,013 including the bonds.
If the value of the same house increased to $160,000 in 2022, the taxes would be $2,147.20.
“On the post card it would show you have an increase of $434.20, when in actuality, your increase was $134.20, so significantly different,” he said. “I just want Hastings Public taxpayers to know that the information you see on the increase on your post card is not correct.”
He said it is also confusing that the post card lists Hastings Public Schools as “Hastings 18,” which refers to HPS’ establishment as Adams County School District No. 18 back on June 18, 1872.
Adams County Assessor Jackie Russell said whenever new legislation comes into play that deals with data from the Assessor’s Office, the state property assessment division and the Nebraska Association of County Officials work with computer-aided mass appraisal vendors to help develop information that will produce what the bill is requiring.
In this case, it was using Adams County data to create the post cards.
“It just seems like for it being the first year of this new legislation, there’s some kinks that need to be worked out between the property assessment division, the state auditor’s office and NACO board in determining how we can better utilize the systems cohesively,” she said.
The post cards state the information included is an estimate and the actual tax on the property may vary from the estimates presented.
“The biggest point is it’s supposed to be an estimation,” Russell said. “It’s not set in stone. It doesn’t include every entity you pay into, even. So it’s not a true estimate of what your total tax burden is going to be, and it’s prior to any tax credits that are going to be issued by the state of Nebraska.”
The County Assessors Association of Nebraska has a liaison who works with the NACO board.
“She’s aware of the situation,” Russell said.
That liaison has been in discussion with the Nebraska Association of County Officials and the property assessment division. There’s nothing that can be done this year.
“It’s all moving forward and looking at next year to see what we can do to make it better because I don’t think this legislation is going to go away, but it has created a lot of confusion within the first year and I think it’s created a lot of misleading information,” Russell said. “We’ve had people call our office if that’s the only tax they’ll be paying this year, or what can they do about the valuation at this point. All of that has already been completed with the certification of the values in August. It’s kind of misleading for individuals who are not necessarily keeping up with what the legislation has been doing.”
