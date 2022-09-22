Local officials want property owners to know the information on the bright pink postcards listing proposed tax increase information doesn’t tell the complete story.

The Hastings Public Schools’ proposed tax rate to support its 2022-23 budget includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, which is the $1.05 state maximum plus 7-cent override; 20 cents per $100 for general obligation bond funds; and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund for a total property tax levy rate of $1.342 — the same rate HPS has had for several years.

0
0
0
0
0