To show the importance of early childhood education in a child’s life, a local organization is hosting a film and discussion with experts on the topic Thursday at the Hastings Museum.
Adams County Communities for Kids is hosting two showings of the 2019 documentary “No Small Matter,” starting at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The viewings are free and open to the public, thanks to a grant from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Child care will be available for the second showing between 6-8 p.m.
Wendy Gwennap, Communities for Kids coordinator, said in a news release Tuesday that the goal is to spread awareness about the topic.
“The brain research that we have available to us is just extraordinary,” she wrote. “We know that the experiences we have in the first five years of life shape our brains and bodies in profound and lasting ways. A positive, nurturing early childhood experience can shape the way that we view the world for years to come and have lasting impacts on our community.”
“No Small Matter” shares stories of real children, families and teachers to illustrate the impact of high-quality early childhood experiences. The film features parents who are struggling to do their best for their kids, teachers who model ideal early childhood classrooms, and children learning and developing in real time.
The film breaks down complicated scientific research in brain imaging and child development into layman’s terms to show what children truly need to thrive.
At 6 p.m., there will be a discussion with early childhood professionals and providers.
Gwennap said Adams County Communities for Kids conducted a survey last year to find the true needs of early childhood care in Adams County. The team of community partners has begun searching for solutions to the needs identified in the survey responses.
The goal for Adams County Communities for Kids is to provide every child with access to affordable, quality childcare and to be a resource for the community and all organizations that are involved in the early childhood world.
“We also want to be leaders of change in our local and state government, being the voice for the smallest members of our community, bringing value and esteem to the early childhood world,” she wrote. “We recognize the challenge of funding is such a lofty dream and have set to work on a long term goal for sustainability. Our state and local agencies are working together to develop strategic financing plans for the next decade and beyond. These plans will identify program goals, existing revenue sources, and ways to generate additional long term funds.”
For more information, contact Gwennap at eccc@unitedwayscne.org or 402-461-8419.
