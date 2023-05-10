In the midst of Teacher Appreciation Week, the leaders of Hastings’ three pre-kindergarten-through-12th-grade school systems had strong words of praise Wednesday for the faculty and staff members who serve students throughout the community and surrounding area.
From teachers and paraprofessionals to food service personnel, custodians and bus drivers, all school employees deserve thanks and respect for their efforts on behalf of young people, said the chief executives of Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central Public Schools and Hastings Catholic Schools.
“It takes a village to educate a kid, as we’ve all heard,” said Shawn Scott, Adams Central superintendent. “Every school operates as a little village with all the people that are in there.”
Scott joined HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider and the Rev. Tom Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, at a Community Connections forum organized by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce at the YWCA of Adams County.
About 20 people turned out for the town hall meeting, which ran about 45 minutes in length and was intended to be as informal as possible, said Mikki Shafer, chamber president.
“Today we kind of wanted this to be more of a conversation,” Shafer said, noting that similar events with other speakers are being planned for the future.
Wednesday’s event was sponsored by Jake Graff of Family Heritage, a company that sells supplemental life and health policies to employees in education and other industries.
Shafer and audience members had some questions prepared to prompt the discussion, and the school administrators then took turns answering and fielding follow-up questions and comments from the floor.
Recruitment and retention of faculty and staff were at top of mind during Wednesday’s forum as all area schools approach the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
Historically, almost all teacher openings typically would be filled by this time in the spring. But all three administrators said it’s become a challenge to fill open positions.
“I think we sit today with 20 teacher openings for next year at Hastings Public,” Schneider said. “We will fill some of those, no doubt. We will not fill all of them.”
Schneider said HPS began the current school year with about five teacher positions unfilled, and that he expects 2023-24 to start with at least 10 vacancies.
He contrasted that situation with what he experienced in 2009 when he first began helping with human-resources duties at HPS.
Back in those days, he said, any opening in the district for an elementary teacher would bring a flood of resumés, and would-be candidates would ask friends with connections to make telephone calls to try to get them considered.
“We would have a stack of applications,” Schneider said. “We’d be 40 deep figuring out who we were going to interview.”
Today, he said, the landscape is radically different, and HPS is about to finish the school year with two elementary positions still unfilled for the fall.
Scott, who has been known to drive a school bus and take on other tasks to help fill staffing gaps at AC, said both faculty and classified staff positions are difficult to fill at this time.
“Finding teachers is extremely hard right now,” he said.
Brouillette said he is reassigning existing HCS faculty for next year to replace departing K-12 guidance counselor Kelsey Vnoucek, but that St. Cecilia still needs someone to teach agriculture classes, just two years after the school’s ag and technical education program and FFA chapter were launched.
The program’s founding teacher, Shelby Studnicka, is leaving to take a position with Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward.
“We just started ag education, so we’d really like to find a way to at least hobble it together for a year,” he said.
Brouillette said it’s clear that teaching can be stressful, especially in the dead of winter — and that while spirits tend to lift somewhat as the weather improves, teachers and staff are sorely in need of a break by this time of year.
“I think you guys might agree that everybody kind of falls out the door at the end of the year,” he said to his counterparts.
Schneider said enrollment is down dramatically in teacher education programs at colleges and universities, cutting the number of available new graduates to fill open jobs.
While that’s due to “a combination of things,” including compensation issues and perhaps disruptions related to the pandemic, Schneider said, the teaching profession has lost some of its appeal because of the blatant disrespect teachers now encounter as they try to do their jobs.
“I don’t think money is the No. 1 cause,” he said. “We offer an excellent benefit package. I think we’re going to have to improve pay, but I don’t think that’s it. I think it’s the challenges we’re seeing in behaviors and, to be blunt, from a small percentage of our students and a small percentage of our parents.”
Schneider said he’s read emails and text messages from HPS parents to teachers that were discouraging to those who received them.
“It just gets to the point where every little thing is scrutinized,” he said. “We have to turn that around, or we’re not going to have people in the classrooms, from my point of view.”
Scott took Schneider’s point a step further, calling out individuals in public life who hammer on educators and the educational system with their words at a time when schools have many challenges to confront anyway, but are rising to the moment.
“The rhetoric around public education or just education in general needs to change,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of bashing of education and stuff like that, even from local-, state-, national-level leaders. That needs to change.
“I can tell you without a doubt that the quality of education happening today is better than I’ve ever seen it. The resources for kids and what we’re able to do is tremendous for kids right now.
“I’ve been a superintendent for 20 years, and we are doing better than we ever have on the quality of education, OK? So the rhetoric around what we’re doing — and we’re not perfect by any means, but we really need to change the storyline in not only our local communities, but also at the state (level) and nationally.”
Schneider said the vast majority of students and parents are great to work with, and he encouraged parents to let teachers and school staff members know they are appreciated.
“What everybody can do in our community is just support their child’s teacher,” he said. “If you have a concern, if you have a question, by all means ask it — just do it in a respectful manner. And most of our parents do that.”
Scott agreed.
“I know it’s Teacher Appreciation Week, but those people are outstanding,” he said. “They’re my heroes with what they do every day. So don’t make it a ‘week’ thing; make it a yearlong thing.”
Brouillette, Schneider and Scott all grew up in Adams County. Brouillette and Schneider were friends from boyhood attending Hastings Catholic Schools together, while Scott is a Kenesaw alumnus.
The men said they continue to talk and meet together frequently — sharing ideas, celebrating all the schools’ successes, and helping to reinforce the strong working relationship between the three local PK-12 school systems, leaving rivalries aside for the good of the community’s young learners.
“I think it’s a pretty unique relationship we have,” Brouillette said.
“I was very pleased when I came here many years ago that there’s a concerted effort to say, ‘When the schools work together, the community wins,’ ” Scott said.
The administrators addressed questions from Wednesday’s audience about early childhood education, workforce preparedness programming, and current legislation pending before the Nebraska Legislature.
Schneider said LB705, a current education bill now coming up for final reading, is a conglomeration of about 18 bills that includes some good measures but also some potentially disastrous ones — including a blanket prohibition on public schools ever suspending a child in kindergarten through second grade, which could pose a dire threat to the safety of other children and adults.
“I’m going to tell you that’s a bad bill,” Schneider said, despite the good aspects he sees.
“We almost never suspend a kindergarten through second-grade student — but when we do it, there’s a reason.”
He also expressed concern about various ways state lawmakers are stepping in to take decisions about local schools out of local hands.
“This is why we have school boards,” Schneider said. “And I ask people, ‘Who works at Hastings Catholic, Adams Central and Hastings Public?’ A bunch of south central Nebraska people, not people we apparently brought in from somewhere else to indoctrinate kids. It’s your neighbors. It’s the people you go to church with. It’s the people you’re friends with. You know these people. I really wish they’d stay out of it and let our local boards make decisions that make the most sense for our community.”
Scott agreed there’s reason to be concerned about LB705 and its many provisions. He also agreed local school boards and district patrons are the parties best suited to provide oversight of Nebraska’s local schools.
“There’s going to be some good with the bad,” he said of the pending legislation. “And I said it that way on purpose.”
The three administrators agreed Hastings supports its school systems strongly, and that recent or ongoing facilities updates for all of them illustrate that point.
They said they are blessed to be part of this community, which rallies around children and families in times of triumph and trial.
“Our community takes good care of people,” Schneider said. “And it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
