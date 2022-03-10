Several area students received awards at the Central Nebraska Science and Engineering Fair on March 2 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
A project by Adams Central Junior/Senior High School student Jenna Cecrle and another by the school’s Irelyn Samuelson and Hannah Gengenbach were two of three projects that won the chance to attend the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair from May 7-13 in Atlanta. The students will compete against 1,700 finalists from 76 countries for $80 million in prizes. The Central Nebraska Science and Engineering Fair covers the cost of registration as well as provides a $100 award to help offset the expenses of this trip.
Adams Central’s Irelyn Samuelson and Hannah Gengenbach earned $500 for the Regeneron Biomedical Science Award for research in one of these six areas: Biochemistry, Biomedical & Molecular Biology, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Computational Biology & Bioinformatics, Microbiology, or Translational Medical Science.
Adams Central’s Abram Johnson and Jayden Teichmeier earned Certificates of Outstanding Achievement for creative scientific endeavor in the areas of atmospheric and related oceanic and hydrologic sciences.
Adams Central’s Lynsie Lancaster received the Association for Women Geoscientists’ certificate to a female researcher whose project exemplifies the high standards of innovativeness and scientific excellence in geosciences.
Adams Central’s Serese Janssen earned the Mu Alpha Theta, the National High School and Two-Year College Mathematics Honor Society certificate for a senior division project that demonstrated the most challenging, original, thorough, and creative investigation of a problem involving modern mathematics.
Adams Central’s Jack Trausch and Lynsie Lancaster received the NASA Earth System Science senior certificate for outstanding senior division research in the Earth Sciences.
The Office of Naval Research sponsors scientific research for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps recognized Adams Central’s Jenna Cecrle with a $50 voucher for her achievement at the science fair and encouraged her continued interest in science technology, mathematics, and engineering.
RICOH Corp. of New Jersey awarded Adams Central’s Nick Conant and Dylan Janzen with a certificate for student research that selected from among all the general award categories whose principles and technical innovations offer the greatest potential for increasing society's ability to grow environmentally friendly and socially responsible businesses.
Adams Central’s Jenna Cecrle received the Society for In Vitro Biology’s certificate for an outstanding 11th grade project exhibiting a plant or animal in vitro biology or tissue culture.
Adams Central’s Lucus Gabriel and Bennet Wrightsman won $30 for the second senior International Stockholm Junior Water Prize. The award strives to increase youth attention toward the water environment and to recognize them as future leaders in local and global water challenges. Recipients of this certificate are encouraged to apply for the state contest for a chance to represent Nebraska at the national competition. Winners of the national competition have the opportunity to present their research in Stockholm, Sweden.
Adams Central’s Irelyn Samuelson and Hannah Gengenbach received the U.S. The Air Force certificate in the senior division for outstanding research.
Adams Central’s Serese Janssen earned the Yale Science & Engineering Association certificate and pewter medallion for the Most Outstanding 11th-grade project.
Silver Lake High School student Beau Bonifas won the $100 Lemelson Early Inventor Prize designed by the Society for Science and The Lemelson Foundation to engage and inspire the next generation of inventors, especially emphasizing the critical time that middle school represents in student development. The award aims to highlight young inventors whose projects exemplify the ideals of inventive thinking by identifying a challenge in their community and creating a solution that will improve the lives of others.
Adams Central’s Jack Trausch and Lynsie Lancaster earned $100 for the National Geographic That’s Geography — Cultivating Empathy for the Earth Award for a student in ninth through 12th grades seeking solutions to Earth’s most pressing challenges.
Silver Lake’s Beau Bonifas, Landon Duester and A.J. Sommer received certificates for a large pizza from Casey's General Store to recognize outstanding research at the fair.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recognized Adams Central’s Lindsay Lancaster and Jack Trausch for an outstanding ag related project.
Adams Central’s Dylan Janzen and Nick Conant received Duncan Aviation’s award for a top engineering project at this year’s fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.