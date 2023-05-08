Mrs. Nebraska America Alissa Harrington

Alissa Harrington (center) was crowned Mrs. Nebraska America at a pageant in Kearney April 29. She is shown here with the first runner-up, Brandi Paul (left), who was named Mrs. Nebraska American; and Laura McDowell, who was crowned Miss Nebraska for America Strong. All three will compete for national titles at a pageant in Las Vegas in August.

 Courtesy

Whether it was putting her best self forward to pageant judges or inspiring youngsters through books, reading certainly played an integral role in the crowning of Alissa Harrington as this year’s Mrs. Nebraska America.

Harrington, 36, has anchored the morning and afternoon KSNB Local4 news program from the station’s studio near Hastings for more than five years. Utilizing that same stage presence gained in front of the camera, she wowed the judges in each of the events at the pageant on April 29 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

