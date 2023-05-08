Whether it was putting her best self forward to pageant judges or inspiring youngsters through books, reading certainly played an integral role in the crowning of Alissa Harrington as this year’s Mrs. Nebraska America.
Harrington, 36, has anchored the morning and afternoon KSNB Local4 news program from the station’s studio near Hastings for more than five years. Utilizing that same stage presence gained in front of the camera, she wowed the judges in each of the events at the pageant on April 29 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.
Awards she garnered included the Patty Steel Award, Interview, Swim, and Evening Gown crowns.
She now heads to Las Vegas to compete in the national Mrs. America, Mrs. AmeriCan, and Miss for America Strong Pageant at the Westgate Hotel and Resort on Aug. 24-26.
“I’m excited,” Harrington said in an interview with the Hastings Tribune late last week. “It’s been a really fast and kind of overwhelming but exciting week. That I’m here today as Mrs. Nebraska goes to show that if you put in the work and have passion and drive within your pageant system you can make it happen.
“I knew if I was ever going to compete, I’d have to work hard at it. You really have to be prepared to put in the work. Just because you are pretty doesn’t mean it’s going to get handed to you, I’ll tell you that!”
Harrington’s husband, Brandon, is a teacher and coach at Northwest High School in Grand Island. They have children ages 5 and 7.
Though she’d competed in a handful of pageants in her 20s — capturing the Miss Magic City crown in 2007 and winning a $1,000 scholarship representing her birth state at the Miss North Dakota pageant in 2007 — it had been years since she was active as a contestant.
Intrigued by pageants from an early age, she remembers well following the Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen pageants with great interest as a young girl.
“My mom didn’t put me in pageants, but I was always very interested in them,” Harrington said. “I’ve always had an interest in pageantry, but never found myself competing in them until I was out on my own and could make that decision myself.”
Shortly after beginning her career at Local4, she was tapped to serve as judge for the Miss Kool-Aid Days pageant in 2018 by then-pageant director Susan Spady.
Encouraged by Spady to compete in the Mrs. America pageant, Harrington decided to re-engage in her longtime passion, albeit in a non-competitive capacity.
“She (Spady) knew I had pageant experience and thought I’d be a good fit,” she said of her invitation from Spady to judge. “She also mentioned the Mrs. Nebraska pageant, and I looked into it.”
Driven by encouragement from former Mrs. Nebraska winner Sherri Ellsworth, Harrington decided it was time to rejoin the race and entered the Mrs. Nebraska pageant as a contestant, running as Mrs. Central Nebraska in 2020.
“I thought, ‘You know what? This must be fate,’ “ she said. “I’d been thinking about it, and now that it is right down the road, I thought I’d give it a shot.”
Earning a Top 5 finish that included wins in the swimsuit and evening gown competitions, Harrington didn’t need much convincing from newly appointed pageant director Adair Reese to represent Grand Island at this year’s Mrs. Nebraska pageant.
“We got along really well at the last pageant, so when she (Reese) called me and said I should run again, that she wanted local people, I thought, ‘I should give it another shot,’ “ Harrington said.
Running on a reading platform initiative near and dear to her heart bolstered her popularity among pageant judges, she said.
Knowing that her win and pageant involvement continue to draw attention to her Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow initiative reaffirms her decision to rejoin the pageant community.
Implemented through her personal appearances at Nebraska schools, Harrington’s reading initiative focuses on reading aloud to students and distributing new and lightly used books to nonprofit organizations and students alike.
As one who has battled dyslexia, she hopes her reading crusade inspires students to crack more books in pursuit of knowledge.
“I’m really excited to see where my reading initiative goes from here,” she said. “I share my story of dyslexia to show they can overcome challenges in their lives by building their confidence: ‘If this lady can do it, so can I!’ “
Harrington looks forward to promoting the Mrs. Nebraska program for years to come, hoping her efforts will draw positive attention to Nebraska in Las Vegas.
“Obviously, I want to do the best I possibly can going into nationals,” she said. “I’m going to put my best foot forward and give it my all to show the rest of the country that women from Nebraska are just as eloquent and passionate for their communities as those from the Southern states. A Midwest girl can do just as well and go toe to toe with them!”
Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow relies on funding and donations to put books into the hands of youngsters. For inquiries on how to support the initiative, contact Harrington by email at alissawillard1@gmail.com.
