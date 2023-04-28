A Hastings woman has found her niche in the publishing world, excited to write scripts accessible to students across the United States.
Linda Cooke has written multiple scripts for Brooklyn Publishing, a company that licenses and publishes plays for student use. The scripts are used in speech competitions, one-act plays, musicals and other school productions. The company has focused on high school, middle school and youth theater for more than two decades.
“It’s a niche market, and I was able to tap into that,” she said.
Cooke has been interested in writing her whole life, but between work and raising her two sons, she struggled to find time for it. Now that her children are grown up and living on their own, she and her husband, Dave, have more time at home for their hobbies.
For Linda, some of that time has been focused on writing fiction. She is part of writing groups in Hastings and Lincoln, where she chats with other writers and can receive feedback on her work.
She’s written a variety of pieces, including a novel she unsuccessfully attempted to have published. Failing to receive much of a response with books, she turned her attention to plays.
She submitted “Death by Public Speaking” three times before Brooklyn Publishing picked it up.
“I was over the moon,” she said. “That was really exciting.”
Cooke said some of her success with play scripts is in the nature of the work, focusing on driving the story forward through dialogue.
“I’ve always liked writing dialogue more than anything else,” she said. “It always came naturally to me.”
Her plays had the added benefit of being more marketable than some of her other work.
Cooke previously spent time coaching speech and one-act plays at the high school level and noticed a limited selection in suitable material. Her work with students inspired her to write plays they would enjoy performing.
“I wanted a greater choice of things to show students,” she said. “I heard other coaches say, ‘I wish there was more out there.’ ”
With that in mind, she started focusing on writing plays that students could perform for speech competitions and other events. Knowing there was a market for the material was a large incentive to write plays.
Cooke has had multiple scripts picked up by Brooklyn Publishing. While it’s not a great source of income, she said, the important part to her has been providing new material to students. She enjoys seeing the different places her plays have been performed.
“It’s fun to see where it’s been produced,” she said. “I used to keep count of how many states it’s been (produced) in.”
While checking on where her work has been produced, she noticed it has been performed locally. A few years ago, “Death by Public Speaking” was performed at Adams Central High School as oral interpretation of drama.
Cooke took the opportunity to watch the performance.
“It’s just really thrilling to see the kids take it on and put their own brand on it,” she said. “You don’t see that interpretation in other forms of writing.”
Earlier this year, she had another opportunity to see “Death by Public Speaking” performed by a junior at Grand Island Senior High School.
That student, Lauren Brown, said she found Cooke’s play on the Brooklyn Publishers website and thought it sounded interesting. As a student in speech competitions for her entire time in high school, Brown found a lot of humor in the script structured as a public service announcement against public speaking when a character overdoses and ends up in the emergency room.
“It’s poking fun at speech kids,” she said. “It had a lot of jokes that only I and other speech kids understood.”
Brown performed the play through the speech season and won third at state in Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose. She also placed seventh in Duo Interpretation with classmate Hannah Madison.
But this season had special significance to Brown when she learned the author of “Death by Public Speaking” lived about 30 miles south.
“You always expect the author to be from some faraway place,” she said. “She came and was able to watch me at the GICC invite. It was really cool she was able to be there.”
