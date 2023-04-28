linda cooke
Linda Cooke is pictured in her home March 30.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

A Hastings woman has found her niche in the publishing world, excited to write scripts accessible to students across the United States.

Linda Cooke has written multiple scripts for Brooklyn Publishing, a company that licenses and publishes plays for student use. The scripts are used in speech competitions, one-act plays, musicals and other school productions. The company has focused on high school, middle school and youth theater for more than two decades.

