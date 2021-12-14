An arrest has been made and charges are pending in connection with in an early-morning crash Sunday that left two people dead and two others injured at 12th Street and Blaine Avenue, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck said the crash still is under investigation and it’s unknown when the identities of those involved will be released.
A vehicle reportedly traveling northbound on Blaine Avenue collided with an eastbound vehicle on 12th Street.
There are stop signs for north and south traffic on Blaine at the intersection.
Two occupants of the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.