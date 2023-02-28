LINCOLN — Gregory S. Jones, 49, of Roseland has been charged in U.S. District Court with nine counts of mail theft between April 14, 2021, and Dec. 17, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Nebraska.
Theft of mail matter is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment for each count.
LINCOLN — Tony Torres Perez, 34, of Hastings has been charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine on May 17, 2022, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Nebraska.
Possessing five grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute is punishable by 10 years to life in prison, an $8,000,000 fine, eight years to a life term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.