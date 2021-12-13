The Hastings City Council awarded a contract to demolish the 16th Street viaduct despite a room full of citizens objecting to the idea on Monday at its regular meeting in the Hastings Public Library.
The council voted 7-0, with Councilwoman Joy Huffaker absent from the meeting, to award the contract to United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, who was the low bidder with a bid of $1,316,473 and no exceptions.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, 16 spoke out against awarding the contract because they would prefer to save the viaduct.
Willis Hunt read a letter written by an attorney for an organization formed in response to the viaduct issue, Hastings Citizens with a Voice. The letter requested a 60-day delay of the vote to allow citizens to fully explore the matter.
Peg Wallace of Hastings also asked that the issue be tabled until more information was available. She suggested the city conduct a third study that examines the condition of the underground pylons, which were determined to need replacement based only on age.
She said it would have been better to patch the bridge for $150,000 and gotten a couple more years out of it.
That option was one of three outlined in a May 2019 report from engineering firm Olsson Associates.
Another option outlined by engineer Tyler Cramer from a second Olsson report in November 2019 was $3.1 million to repair portions of the viaduct and possibly extend its use by 25-30 years.
Instead of pursuing those options, the council voted to demolish the bridge for about $1.46 million in December 2019.
Paul Dietze, Alton Jackson and Norm Sheets were among a group of citizens that favored the extensive repair option for $3.1 million. The group collected about 2,700 signatures to reverse the council’s decision to raze the bridge.
After the petition signatures were delivered, the council decided to reverse its own decision to destroy the bridge instead of paying to have the signatures certified. The council also agreed to put the issue on the Nov. 3, 2020, general election ballot.
Jackson said he felt betrayed by the city following the collection of the signatures. He believes City Administrator Dave Ptak and Mayor Corey Stutte deceived him by indicating Jackson, Dietze and Sheets would have input into the general election ballot language, but then not following through on consultation.
“We do get worked up because we were deceived,” he told the council. “That should matter to every one of you.”
He also said he heard a rumor that Ptak said something he considered to be threatening to his business in front of the council.
Val Kershner of Hastings was involved in collecting signatures for the petition but feels the city didn’t treat the group fairly.
“It’s time you get with us and give us a fair shake,” he said. “I’d like to have you folks cooperate with the citizens of Hastings for once.”
Paul Dietze brought the blueprints from the renovations made in 1984 before the bridge was turned over to the city. He said many of the repairs needed were completed at that time and could be done again.
He suggested that city officials want to tear down the viaduct to be eligible for up to $45 million in federal grant money to build a new fire station on the north end of town.
Edith Weber of Hastings suggested the council find some other way to keep the viaduct, possibly by using infrastructure funding that may be available.
“No city should ever relinquish the right-of-way over the railroad,” she said. “This right-of-way is priceless.”
Dr. Richard French of Hastings said the viaduct provided the most direct route from his office in the Hastings Medical Park to Mary Lanning Healthcare. Many of his patients used the bridge to reach the hospital.
Given the close vote in 2020 and the ballot language that was confusing for some, he suggested putting the issue on the ballot for the primary election in May 2022.
“Let the people have a say,” he said. “This would be a cheap and definitive solution to this entire debate.”
Benny Congrove of Hastings compared the viaduct to the recent renovations of the elementary schools in town and the work being done to revamp downtown buildings.
“They didn’t tear them down or build new ones,” he said. “They repaired every one of them. Repairing is so much cheaper than rebuilding.”
Tim Leonard of Hastings said he believes the viaduct could be rehabilitated, even if it wouldn’t be used for vehicle traffic. He suggested it could be used as a portion of the Pioneer Spirit Trail that runs through the city and has started some research into the possibility.
“It seems like there could be solutions that could rehabilitate the viaduct and provide most of the funding,” he said.
Roger Coffman of Hastings lamented the lack of communication with members of the Hastings City Council. He said calling city hall and leaving a message makes it more difficult to talk to council members to share their concerns.
“Trying to get contact with council members has been difficult,” he said. “We’re trying to build communication lines.”
The lines of communication also have been hindered by a lawsuit that Dietze, Sheets and Jackson filed against Stutte, Ptak and several members of the Hastings City Council, which currently is pending in Adams County District Court.
Legal counsel for the city has advised against direct communication due to the active litigation.
Once Monday’s meeting got to the agenda item for approving the contract for demolition, council members had the opportunity to speak and Wallace asked if they would be willing to explain their reasoning.
Three council members spoke prior to the vote, but Wallace and others in the audience repeatedly interrupted them.
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm said audience members being disrespectful made her not want to speak during the meeting.
She said all the information she’s ever received about the viaduct also has been available to the public. She said she hadn’t been involved in any secret meetings about the viaduct and explained she wanted to try to save the viaduct.
“I was very open to every option to do what is necessary for the viaduct,” she said. “I believe at this point it’s a safety issue. The best option would have been to tear it down and rebuild it.”
Voters narrowly rejected a vote to rebuild the structure for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million in November 2020. Members of the Hastings Citizens with a Voice group said the ballot language was confusing because of the high price tag and the use of the word “rebuild” instead of “repair” — a word the council said denoted the extensive work needed to bring the bridge back into use.
Councilman Ted Schroeder said the council was forced to use a bond amount in the ballot to adequately cover the cost of the repair. If the council used a lower number and then the bids came back higher, the city wouldn’t have been able to proceed with the project without going back to a vote of the people for more money.
If the vote had passed, the $12.5 million figure was the most that could be spent on the bridge. If the total came up less than that, the city would have spent the smaller amount.
The cost listed on the ballot was based in part on a forensic investigation of the viaduct conducted by Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha. The report from ESI indicated that a repair wasn’t economically feasible due to the condition of the viaduct. Highlighting additional trouble spots, the ESI estimate for the project was about $7.5 million, which didn’t include costs associated with the Union Pacific Railroad.
Engineers from Olsson told the council that its initial estimate of $3.1 million no longer was valid, indicating ESI evaluated more items in its report.
“We never could take that into consideration because it was retracted,” Schroeder said. “There was never a $3 million repair left on the table.”
He said the council members took a lot of time reviewing the available engineering reports and data before coming to the conclusion that demolition was the best option for the city.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said he voted against some of the initial parts of the process because he wanted to find a way to save the viaduct. He said he doesn’t believe any of the council members feel good about the decision but believe it’s in the city’s best interest.
“Tyler Cramer said himself it would be over $6 million,” Rosenberg said. “It doesn’t really make sense to rebuild. My vote is because of the cost it would take to rebuild it.”
