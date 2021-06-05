GILTNER — After Giltner native Lyle Reab was declared killed in action during World War II, his parents, Willis and Daisy (Croxen) Reab, erected a headstone next to theirs at nearby Lerton Cemetery in his honor.
More than 70 years later, the U.S. Army private’s remains will be interred in the family plot — relocated from an unknown soldier grave in Ardennes American Cemetery at Neupré, Belgium — and placed alongside those of his parents in the cemetery located one-half mile south of Giltner.
Testing at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base positively identified Reab’s remains on Feb. 24.
A graveside service for Reab is slated for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lerton, with military honors conducted by a detail of soldiers from Fort Riley, Kansas, and American Legion Riders. Visitation will be through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Reab, 22, an only child, was killed in a foxhole on the southeastern end of Vossenack, Germany, in November 1944. Vossenack is in the Hurtgen Forest near the Germany-Belgium border and was the scene of intense fighting between U.S. and German forces in the fall of 1944.
According to a news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Reab’s remains were recovered from the foxhole site in March 1948 by the American Graves Registration Command and were buried in the Ardennes American Cemetery in 1949, but were not positively identified until recently. After an historian with the accounting agency determined the possible identity of the remains, they were disinterred in June 2018 and were sent to Offutt, where scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and Y chromosome DNA analysis to eventually obtain a positive identification.
A graduate of Giltner High School in 1939, Reab had helped his father run the family’s trucking business prior to joining the Army on June 28, 1942.
The recipient of an Infantry Combat badge, he served in the First Army in Europe and took part in the liberation of Paris just weeks before he was reported missing one day shy of his 23rd birthday. His parents eventually were told that he was presumed killed in action, his remains unknown.
Included among the names listed on the Netherlands American Cemetery’s Wall of the Missing at Margraten, the Netherlands, he was “adopted” by Netherlands resident Ron Busschers through a grave-tending program.
While conducting internet searches for additional information on the fallen soldier, Busschers discovered an article claiming Reab’s remains were interred in Nebraska. Knowing such wasn’t the case, he contacted Terri Mabon of Phillips, a member of the same genealogical society that posted the article.
Combing through numerous newspaper clippings at the Plainsman Museum in Aurora, Mabon learned that the location of Reab’s remains was, in fact, unknown.
Circumstances surrounding his death were hopelessly dire, she said.
“He was in foxhole and really was a sitting duck for the Germans, which was really sad,” she said.
Busschers was astounded to learn in March — following a DNA match with Reab’s cousin Dale Croxen — that the fallen soldier’s remains had been positively identified and were headed to the very Nebraska cemetery in which he was said to have been buried.
“I visited the Ardennes Cemetery in Belgium as soon as I could to see the place where Lyle was buried anonymously for over 70 years,” Busschers said via email. “The cemetery is serene and well maintained. Unfortunately, not a lot of visitors when I was there.
“I wanted to see the place he rested for so long, even though his name is placed on the Wall of the Missing in Margraten, the Netherlands.”
A rosette symbol added alongside Reab’s name on the monument acknowledges his remains now have been located. A book dedicated to the memory of soldiers memorialized there published in Dutch and English includes a photo of Reab obtained by Mabon during her research.
Busschers’ contacting of Mabon proved an interesting and ironic coincidence. Mabon’s husband, Dave, has ties to the Reab family. His cousin, Sharol, is married to Max Reab, originally of Giltner and a first cousin to Lyle. And while Sherol and Max, who now live in California, are unable to attend the funeral, several of Reab’s relatives are expected among the mourners.
“It makes you think this is a small world,” Terri Mabon said. “It’s a wonderful miracle really that his remains have been identified. It’s been a very rewarding journey and I have been really honored to be able to share Lyle’s story.”
Willis Reab died in 1973, and Daisy died in 1986. Mabon said that while the couple suffered a great sorrow in the loss of their son, it’s good to know now that Lyle’s name and memory have been honored through the years on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
“I feel good for Lyle’s parents,” she said. “Though they never knew it, somebody in the Netherlands was aware of their son and was keeping his story alive and memorializing him.”
