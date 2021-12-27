MINDEN — A former school board member who refused to comply with the board’s mask policy is asking a judge to reinstate her position.
Katherine Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit Nov. 15 in Kearney County District Court to void a resolution passed by the Minden Board of Education that removed her from the board.
Sinsel was elected as a member of the school board in November 2020.
She conflicted with the board over its policy to require face coverings while on school property.
During the March 8 board meeting, the board approved a motion to require school board members to wear a mask while in school buildings. Sinsel was the single dissenting vote.
The motion stated that a board member refusing to wear a mask would be counted as an unexcused absence at a meeting.
The board allegedly counted Sinsel absent for meetings on March 8 and April 12 and determined she was absent from more than two consecutive regular board meetings.
During the April 12 board meeting, Sinsel allegedly trespassed on school property after being asked to leave by Superintendent James Widdifield because she refused to wear a mask.
The Kearney County Attorney filed charges of second-degree trespassing/failure to defy an order to leave and disturbing the peace against Sinse. Those charges have since been dismissed.
On April 26, the board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to formally remove Sinsel from the board, claiming she violated her oath of office by refusing to wear a mask and subsequently being counted as absent for meetings.
On May 27, the board held a special meeting where it passed a resolution to appoint Darcie Reed as a replacement for the vacant seat.
In the lawsuit, Sinsel’s attorney’s, J.L. Spray and Jacob Garbison of Mattson Ricketts Law Firm in Lincoln, say she attended the March 8 meeting but the board wrongfully declared her absent.
The lawsuit also notes that state law says a vacancy on a school board arises when a member is absent from more than two consecutive regular meetings of the board, not just two.
The lawsuit asks for Sinsel to be recognized as a member of the school board and declare the board’s action to appoint a replacement to be void.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.