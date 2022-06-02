Hastings Kiwanis will host its 2022 Pancake Day on June 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Kiwanians normally serve 2,000 or more meals on Pancake Day, a tradition dating back to 1953. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and a coffee, milk or juice.
The annual event is the Kiwanians major fundraiser of the year, generating revenue the club can apply to a variety of causes.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following places in Hastings: Five Points Bank, First Interstate Bank, Hastings Federal Credit Union and the Hastings Tribune.
Tickets will also be available on the day of the event.
