Baseball fans from Hastings and across Nebraska who are excited about a local team’s appearance in the 2021 Little League World Series should mark their calendars for a salute to the team planned for Sept. 1.
A brief parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Hastings team will be driven down Second Street from Burlington Avenue to Colorado Avenue, where fans may line the sidewalks to cheer.
A reception to honor the players and the team will follow at Duncan Field near South Street and Elm Avenue beginning at 6 p.m. State and local dignitaries will be on hand to present various honors to the team.
Following the reception, the team will have an autograph session. Fans may bring items to be signed. A limited number of commemorative posters and baseballs will be available.
All events are free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to make congratulatory signs to display while attending the events.
“This is an exciting event for our entire state, and especially for Hastings,” said Gail Jones, president of Hastings Little League. “This team achieved something extraordinary. These events will allow our community and our state to show how proud we are of each of these young men and their coaches.”
The 10-member Hastings team is representing Nebraska in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after winning the Nebraska state tournament and then the Midwest Regional championship in Whitestown, Indiana. The team is led by head coach Dustin Rader.
The team notched an opening-round LLWS win against New Jersey, then lost to Hawaii before defeating Washington 3-2 on Monday. The team will continue its bid to play up through the losers’ bracket when it takes on Texas in another elimination game at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday’s game will be livestreamed in the Hastings Museum SuperScreen Theatre. Admission is free.
The LLWS championship game will be played Sunday.
