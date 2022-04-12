The city of Hastings is ready to update its goals for development in the community and needs the public to weigh in heavily to help craft that plan.
That is how Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe described the significance of updating the city’s comprehensive plan. Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 during their regular meeting Monday to award the comprehensive plan contract to Marvin Planning Consultants of David City, which bid $140,000.
This is the city’s first comprehensive plan since Imagine Hastings, which was written in 2009.
“This is a monumental evening,” Parnell-Rowe told the council. “It is a long time coming to have the opportunity to start plunging into our comprehensive plan. It’s well overdue, I’m sure you’re aware.”
Parnell-Rowe and her predecessors have talked about the importance of updating the comprehensive plan every 10 years because of changes within the community and across the United States. In this case, Hastings will have waited 14 years, with the final draft scheduled for completion in December 2023.
Parnell-Rowe was hired in February 2020. While updating the comprehensive plan was a goal, she was slowed down by short-term planning issues.
The addition of Chief Building Official Kevin Kubo and City Planner Brian Hurskainen allowed Parnell-Rowe to focus more on longer-term projects such as a new comprehensive plan.
In addition to updating the community’s comprehensive plan, Marvin Planning Consultants will update zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations.
Marvin Planning Consultants also will include creation of an Affordable Housing Action Plan, which is a state-driven requirement that must be in place no later than Jan. 1, 2024. The housing study wasn’t included in the city’s request for proposals for updating the comprehensive plan.
Marvin Planning Consultants previously conducted a housing study in Hastings in 2020.
“They have done so much work with our housing study and know, really, the things, the types of housing that we can do that help us reach those goals,” Parnell-Rowe said. “They’ve done a lot of that legwork and can put that in to as an added value.”
She said, nationwide, the average house cost in 2009 was $230,000. Today it is $380,000.
“If you think about just the change in the valuation of housing and all the things that can trigger and change within our zoning and our building and how we’re going to lay out the future of our city, it does affect it,” she said during an interview Monday afternoon. “We have areas that we were slating for residential that now we have a meatpacking plant to the south of town. We have a jail going into the south of town. Those areas are starting to develop, but they are starting to develop more industrial.”
The area south of J Street between the meatpacking plant and the jail are identified in the future land use plan for suburban development. A suburban use isn’t compatible with what is developing in that area.
For the past several years Hastings has used a Band-Aid approach, updating zoning where it needs to be updated.
The city of Hastings originally put out a request in October 2021 to solicit consultants to bid for updating the comprehensive plan. The only response received was from Marvin Planning Consultants.
The staff elected not to open that bid and reissued the bid notice after the holidays in early 2022 to try and get more responses.
Some of the other consultants had contacted the Development Services Department acknowledging the fact the city was bidding the comprehensive plan, but were too busy and had the holiday season coming up.
Five planning firms submitted bids this year.
A five-person selection committee reviewed all proposal submissions and narrowed the pool to the top three firms, as stipulated in the request for proposal. This committee conducted follow-up interviews during the last two weeks in March 2022. The three respondents interviewed were Marvin Planning Consultants; Confluence from Omaha (paired with JEO of Hastings); and RDG Planning & Design of Omaha.
Each of the bidders offered its own approach to updating the comprehensive plan as well as its past performance.
“We looked at that and decided which would be the best, not just for the price but their whole approach,” Parnell-Rowe said.
The approach by most was a complete engagement.
Marvin Planning Consultants plans to use a combination of online and pop-up engagement at existing events such as Kool-Aid Days. People can go online and answer questions about what they want to see for the city’s future. Parnell-Rowe said to expect large, town-hall kickoff events.
City officials and Marvin Consultants want to hear the public’s idea of growth.
“I cannot stress enough how important this plan is because it affects everything from our annexation plan we have to do for the state as well as solar energy options,” Parnell-Rowe said.
In some communities the comprehensive plan even addresses law enforcement.
“It really is meant to be that document that tells us how we, as in the whole community, envision this city growing and what we want in place for all of the things the city is putting together,” she said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members honored Hastings Museum volunteers.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4702, amending the Zoning District Map to change zoning from Multiple Family Residential District to Campus Institutional District for property commonly addressed as 729 N. Denver Ave., Hastings; 810 N. Kansas Ave., Hastings; 835 N. Kansas Ave. Council members also unanimously suspended the rules requiring an ordinance to be voted on during three council meetings.
- Unanimously approved a resolution amending Campus Master Development Plan for Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital Association.
- Unanimously approved the request of Terry Heinrich for an 8-foot wood opaque fence at 157 E. 42nd St.
- Unanimously approved a conservation easement application for Duane and Deborah Kristensen for Adams County, Section 20, Township 7N, Range 9W.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a Bobcat excavator for the water and sewer department from Central Nebraska Bobcat in the amount of $57,196.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a directional drill for the water and sewer department from Vermeer High Plains in the amount of $175,218.
- Unanimously approved the request of Mary Lanning Healthcare to use city streets for the Half Hastings Races on June 4.
- Unanimously approved a resolution giving advance notice to the Nebraska Department of Transportation that the city of Hastings intends to conduct a special event, the Half Hastings Races, requiring the closing of a portion of the state highway system on June 4.
- Unanimously approved the reappointment of Ann Hinton and Shawn Rossi to the Hastings Planning Commission from March 11, 2022, to March 11, 2025, and Becky Sullivan as a new appointment on the Community Redevelopment Authority for a term from April 11, 2022 to Nov. 1, 2027.
