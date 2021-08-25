Hardy mariners young and old took to the water amid hot and windy conditions Sunday in the Kardboard Boat Races at Kool-Aid Days 2021.
Nineteen vessels entered the friendly competition at Lake Hastings. Eleven finished the course.
Longtime race director Brian Hoffman said he was pleased with the participation and support for the event.
At the last Kool-Aid Days in 2019, the event attracted 12 entries.
“We’re growing in this event in the number of entries we get,” Hoffman said.
The event attracted team and individual entries in the youth (age 7-12), junior (13-17) and adult (18-and-up) divisions, with competitors as young as 7 and old enough to be grandparents.
Most of the boats that didn’t finish the race didn’t even make it past the starting line before filling with water, Hoffman said.
“We had a couple good sinks, but most of the DNFs were at the dock,” he said.
Hoffman, who has led the boat races since 2015 or 2016, said it’s great to see how team members collaborate, how creative they can be with their boat designs, and how much the young competitors learn about physics and the importance of planning.
On the other hand, he said, sometimes the most neatly built boats fail to float.
“Some of them have really beautiful designs and they do really bad, and some of them look pretty bad and work really well,” Hoffman said.
He gave credit to the team of volunteers who work with him year after year to organize the boat races, as well as the vendors who turn out at the lake to serve the competitors and spectators. Chris Schukei served as announcer this year.
Despite the hot weather and the wind that made traveling south across the lake difficult, Hoffman said, this year’s races were a good time.
“It was a hot day, but we had plenty of Kool-Aid for the kids to drink, that’s for sure,” he said.
Winner of this year’s Kool-Aid Cup for fastest time (2:43) was the entry “Sharks Squad” with captains Richard Fox and Matt Kosmicki.
The People’s Choice Cup went to the boat “Elemongator” led by Captain Harry Lampert III and his seven family seaworthy mates.
The Best Kool-Aid Days Theme Cup went to the boat “Sunny Lemon” and its 12-year-old captains, Shaylee and Matty.
The Most Spectacular Sink award went to “The Royal Sailor” helmed by Captain Andrew Peeler, also of the Youth Division.
Hoffman gave a special shout-out to Hastings College students who brought seven boat entries: “Victory Falls,” “The Sour Sailors,” “Battleship Potemkin,” “The Blind Bandit,” “Sparkle,” “HCWW” and “St. Chad.”
