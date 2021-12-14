Members of the Hastings City Council on Monday approved an agreement that will add and upgrade left-turn signals at Seventh Street and several other key intersections along North Burlington Avenue.
The council voted 7-0, with Councilwoman Joy Huffaker absent from the meeting, to approve an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the maintenance and operation of traffic signals on U.S. Highway 34, also known as Burlington Avenue.
The agreement includes the following improvements:
— Add two new four-section signal heads for northbound and southbound left-turn directions on Seventh Street.
— Upgrade existing left-turn signal head to four-section signal head for the northbound direction on 12th Street. Upgrade signal pole and add new a four-section signal head to accommodate future left-turn phasing for southbound direction.
— Upgrade existing left-turn signal heads in all four directions to four-section heads on 14th Street.
— Upgrade signal poles and add a left-turn signal head for the northbound and southbound directions at 16th Street.
— Upgrade existing left-turn signal head for the southbound direction to a four-section head on North Shore Drive. Upgrade signal pole and add new a four-section signal head to accommodate future left-turn phasing for the northbound direction.
No additional changes are recommended by the NDOT for Ninth Street or Kansas Avenue.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city, said the traffic levels didn’t warrant a left-turn signal at Ninth Street.
Since Burlington Avenue also is a highway, any changes to the road or traffic signals must be approved by NDOT.
NDOT is primarily responsible for maintaining the equipment inside the traffic signals’ controller cabinets, but the new agreement allows city workers to service or repair traffic signal components in instances when the state cannot make a timely repair, as long as the city notifies the state before any repairs take place. The state then will reimburse the city for any repairs made.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the added left-turn signals have been long requested and will be a welcome addition.
Councilman Matt Fong said he’s received many inquiries about the traffic signals along Burlington and was glad the agreement was approved.
“Seventh Street is one I’ve heard from a lot of community members about,” he said. “It will be welcome to have turn signals there.”
In other business, the council:
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4687 to amend the Zoning District Map to change zoning from "R-3, Multiple Family Residential District" to "C-3, Commercial Business District" for property generally located in the southern portion of the block between South Lincoln Avenue, South Hastings Avenue and "I" Street
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4688 to amend Hastings City Code Chapter 29, Article III, regarding electrical exams and licensing procedures.
— Unanimously approved updates to the Hastings Municipal Airport Emergency Plan (AEP).
— Unanimously approved Maintenance Agreement No. 13 between the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the city of Hastings for services to be performed in the calendar year 2022.
— Unanimously approved a one-month extension agreement for the Interlocal Agreement for Ambulance Service with Adams County.
— Unanimously approved a hangar lease and airport services agreement with JB Air Exec, LLC at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
— Unanimously approved Amendment #2 to extend current coal supply contract with Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc.
— Unanimously authorized the city clerk to sign settlement and participation agreements resulting from opioid litigation.
— Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2021-55 considering conveyance of property from Randy A. and Kathy R. Uhrmacher to Landmark Holdings, LLC as a legal subdivision.
— Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2021-57 approval of year-end certification of the City Street Superintendent for calendar year 2021 with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
— Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2021-58 authorizing the mayor to sign letter of intent to apply for the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
— Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2021-60 to revise the City of Hastings Employee Handbook.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4689 to adopt the Hastings Voting Precinct Map, 2021 based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4690 vacating the 14-foot alley abutting Lots 6-14, Block 8 of M. J. Smith's Addition and retaining property in the ownership of the City of Hastings.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4691 to convey ownership of the 14-foot alley abutting Lots 6-14, Block 8 of M. J. Smith's Addition to the personal representative of the estate of Connie May.
