A 47-year-old Hastings man was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Jan Sharp.
United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher St. John to 126 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, St. John will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
On May 30, 2019, a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper encountered St. John whose truck was broken down on a highway south of Wood River. Three grams of meth were found in the truck. Troopers then located St. John’s companion, Richard Naslund, at a nearby gas station. He was found in possession of an additional 40 grams of meth and admitted to distributing meth for St. John.
St. John had distributed a quarter ounce of meth a month earlier to a cooperating individual. When interviewed after his arrest on May 30, 2019, St. John admitted to dealing meth in central Nebraska since 2018, estimating that he had delivered up to seven pounds.
Richard Naslund was sentenced on Feb. 9, 2021, to 77 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff’s offices in Hall, Adams, and Buffalo Counties, and the police departments of Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
