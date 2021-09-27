Adams County Judge Michael Mead Sept. 22 sentenced Steven Fristo, 62, of 302 E. Seventh St. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 27, 2020. Fristo pleaded no contest on July 14, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Authorities Sept. 22 cited a 15-year-old Hastings resident for slashing two tires at the 1600 block of East South Street.
It was reported Sept. 21 that a vehicle was taken at the 2000 block of North Osage Avenue. The vehicle was recovered later in Hastings.
It was reported Sept. 21 that street signs were taken at Industrial Park East.
It was reported Sept. 22 that a screen door was damaged at the 1100 block of North Lexington Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 22 that a bicycle was taken at the 700 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Julie Leyva of 223 W. Fifth St. and Carol L. Bowers of 510 E. Sixth St. collided Sept. 22 at Fifth Street near Colorado Avenue.
