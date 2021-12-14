Authorities Dec. 8 cited a 14-year-old Hastings resident and 15-year-old Hastings resident for taking change, folding knife, bag, wallet and several vape products, and obstruction of a peace officer at the 1700 block of West Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert F. Foote of 933 Glenwood Ave. and Arnoldo Chacon-Valdez of Lincoln collided Dec. 8 at Osborne Drive West near 33rd Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jesus Chavez Sinohui of 103 E. Third St. Dec. 8 struck a utility pole at Seventh Street near Kansas Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 9 that vinyl flooring, two miter saws and an air compressor were taken at the 700 block of North Williams Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ethan R. Downing of 416 W. Fourth St. and Jose Soltero of Grand Island collided Dec. 9 at U.S. Highway 281 near U.S. Highway 6.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Misti D. Bohlen of Blue Hill and Michelle R. Schwein of Blue Hill collided Dec. 9 at Burlington Avenue and J Street.
